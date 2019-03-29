Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Cosmetics Market 2019 Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

Global Cosmetics Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Cosmetics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global market size of Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cosmetics in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Cosmetics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cosmetics are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. Traditionally cosmetics include skin care, color cosmetics, hair care, nail care, oral care and perfumery & deodorants. 
In terms of value, USA sales account for 13%-14% of total market share, EU growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 20% market share of the global consumption value. The increasing demand for skin care drives Cosmetics industry developing fast. For the brand owners, such as L’Oreal, Shiseido and Kao are very popular in the world. 

For the production, China is the largest production region contributing to nearly 23%-25% market share. They provide a wide range of services for many famous brands with lower processing cost. 
Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. 
In 2017, the global Cosmetics market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cosmetics market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cosmetics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cosmetics include 
L’Oreal 
P&G 
Unilever 
Estee Lauder 
KAO 
Shiseido 
Avon 
lvmh 
Chanel 
Amore Pacific 
Jahwa 
Beiersdorf 
Johnson & Johnson 
Jialan 
Inoherb 
Sisley 
Revlon 
Jane iredale 
Henkel 
Coty

Market Size Split by Type 
Personal Care 
Color Cosmetics 
Perfumes 
Other 
Market Size Split by Application 
Hair Care 
Skin Care 
Make-up 
Fragrance 
Other

Market size split by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 


The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Cosmetics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. 
To analyze the Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. 
To project the value and volume of Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Cosmetics Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Personal Care 
1.4.3 Color Cosmetics 
1.4.4 Perfumes 
1.4.5 Other 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Hair Care 
1.5.3 Skin Care 
1.5.4 Make-up 
1.5.5 Fragrance 
1.5.6 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 L’Oreal 
11.1.1 L’Oreal Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Description 
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics 
11.1.4 Cosmetics Product Description 
11.1.5 Recent Development 
11.2 P&G 
11.2.1 P&G Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Description 
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics 
11.2.4 Cosmetics Product Description 
11.2.5 Recent Development 
11.3 Unilever 
11.3.1 Unilever Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Description 
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics 
11.3.4 Cosmetics Product Description 
11.3.5 Recent Development 
11.4 Estee Lauder 
11.4.1 Estee Lauder Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Description 
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics 
11.4.4 Cosmetics Product Description 
11.4.5 Recent Development 
11.5 KAO 
11.5.1 KAO Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Description 
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics 
11.5.4 Cosmetics Product Description 
11.5.5 Recent Development 
11.6 Shiseido 
11.6.1 Shiseido Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Description 
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics 
11.6.4 Cosmetics Product Description 
11.6.5 Recent Development 
11.7 Avon 
11.7.1 Avon Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Description 
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics 
11.7.4 Cosmetics Product Description 
11.7.5 Recent Development 
11.8 lvmh 
11.8.1 lvmh Company Details 
11.8.2 Company Description 
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics 
11.8.4 Cosmetics Product Description 
11.8.5 Recent Development 
11.9 Chanel 
11.9.1 Chanel Company Details 
11.9.2 Company Description 
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics 
11.9.4 Cosmetics Product Description 
11.9.5 Recent Development 
11.10 Amore Pacific 
11.10.1 Amore Pacific Company Details 
11.10.2 Company Description 
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics 
11.10.4 Cosmetics Product Description 
11.10.5 Recent Development 
11.11 Jahwa 
11.12 Beiersdorf 
11.13 Johnson & Johnson 
11.14 Jialan 
11.15 Inoherb 
11.16 Sisley 
11.17 Revlon 
11.18 Jane iredale 
11.19 Henkel 
11.20 Coty

Continued…..

Norah Trent
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
8411985042
wiseguyreports

