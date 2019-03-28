Assuring our clients that we are accountable and meeting our financial obligations, obtaining CPEO status was an absolute imperative.” — Vic Tanon, Chief Simplicity Officer of Emplicity

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emplicity Awarded CPEO Certification by IRS, Provides Further Assurance to Clients and Their Employees.IRVINE, CA (March 28, 2019)— California-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Emplicity provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, today announced that on April 1, 2019 the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) designated Emplicity HR Outsourcing & PEO as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO). CPEO is a federal certification program managed by the IRS. To qualify for CPEO certification, Emplicity was required to satisfy several IRS compliance standards, including operational, financial and bonding requirements. This certification provides clients peace of mind that Emplicity follows rigorous standards set forth by the IRS and its clients.“Assuring our clients that we are accountable and meeting our financial obligations, obtaining CPEO status was an absolute imperative.” remarked, Vic Tanon, Founder and Chief Simplicity Officer of Emplicity.Under the CPEO program, the IRS recognizes the PEO for purposes of Social Security/Medicare and federal unemployment taxes. This keeps employers from having to restart FICA/FUTA wage bases. This is extremely valuable when employees/employers have already met their tax thresholds, preventing double tax payment and allowing much more flexibility for them to make sound business decisions regarding their PEO provider of choice. Another benefit of working with a CPEO is that it reduces liability for the clients of a CPEO, as those clients cannot be held liable for unpaid federal employment taxes if they have remitted their employees’ tax withholdings.About EmplicitySince 1995, Emplicity has provided a smarter, more integrated platform of employer services to its 300 business clients and their 7,000 employees. As a Professional Employer Organization or PEO, the California-based HR Outsourcing firm simplifies the compliance, administration and support businesses need in the areas of employee benefits, payroll and human resources technology.For more information about Emplicity, visit www.emplicity.com ContactScott Ullmann, sullmann@emplicity.comMarketing DirectorEmplicity877-476-2339 x133



