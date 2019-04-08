The Radicati Group Releases “Cloud Business Email Market, 2019-2023”

In-depth analysis of market adoption of Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, and Hosted Exchange.

SMBs are no longer the main adopters of Cloud Business Email solutions, increasingly mid-size and larger organizations are also rapidly moving to cloud email. ” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, US, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact:The Radicati Group (650) 322-8059admin@radicati.comPalo Alto, CA – April 8, 2019 – The latest study by The Radicati Group, “Cloud Business Email Market, 2019-2023” provides an in-depth analysis of the worldwide market for business cloud email and collaboration services. The study includes market trends, installed base and revenue market share by hosting provider, four-year forecasts, multi-tenant vs. dedicated adoption, breakouts by region, business size, and platform type. The study provides in-depth analysis of market adoption of Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, and Hosted Exchange.SMBs are no longer the main adopters of Cloud Business Email solutions, increasingly mid-size and larger organizations are also rapidly moving to cloud email. Multi-tenant (i.e. public cloud) and Dedicated (i.e. private cloud) deployment models are both showing strong growth.The study includes an analysis of leading Cloud Business Email providers, including: Amazon Web Services, GoDaddy, Google, IBM, Intermedia, Microsoft, NaviSite, and Rackspace.To order a copy of the study, or to subscribe to our market research service, visit our website at http://www.radicati.com , or call (650) 322-8059.About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group is a leading technology research and advisory firm focused on all aspects of email, security, email archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, web services, instant messaging, unified communications, social networking, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group works with corporate organizations to assist in the selection of the right products and technologies to support their business needs, as well as with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. We also work with investment firms on a worldwide basis to help identify new investment opportunities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.