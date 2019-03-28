The Virtual Data Room Ending a Decades-old, Inequitable Practice

FirmRoom Announces the Launch of Monthly, Flat-Rate Pricing Structure that Eliminates the Per-Page Model

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, legacy virtual data room providers have employed a costly, inequitable per-page pricing structure in order to profit off the lucrative nature of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). FirmRoom , a virtual data room with modern functionality and pricing models, is introducing a more honest solution.While advancements in technology continue to sink the operating costs of virtual data room (VDR) providers, their exceedingly high prices remain the same.Per-page pricing is an incredibly expensive practice that began decades ago when providers were required to physically scan and upload stakeholders’ documents. This structure charges users on how many documents are uploaded into the room and often includes sizable hidden fees and surcharges. For this simple and necessary service, invoices typically range between $10,000 and $50,000, while larger deals easily reach $100,000.In our current technological environment, with affordable cloud storage, this pricing model is simply no longer equitable or sustainable. Virtual data rooms are critical for collecting due diligence and play a fundamental role in every M&A deal. These outmoded pricing models make practitioners adversely conscious about the data they use and documents they upload. This distracts from what’s best and most important to the deal’s progression and success.Fortunately, FirmRoom is disrupting these practices by providing a simple-to-use product at a fair, honest and transparent price.FirmRoom recently launched a new pricing structure better tailored to the needs of modern M&A. This monthly, flat-rate pricing model provides unlimited rooms, data, users, and administrators starting at $500 a month and never exceeding $3,000. This pricing structure enables professionals to focus on what will best advance and close their deals successfully.FirmRoom is the first virtual data room platform to establish a monthly billing option that eliminates excessive overage fees and provides unlimited functionality. Developed by former deal professionals, FirmRoom aims to promote increased transparency within the industry while working with users to produce the best outcome for their deals.About FirmRoom:FirmRoom, founded by a team of former M&A professionals, offers a secure and intuitive virtual data room with modern functionality and pricing. FirmRoom’s software was designed as a sub product of DealRoom, a platform combining virtual data rooms with project management solutions for more efficient and innovative M&A transactions. Since launching in 2018, FirmRoom reached 630 monthly users by providing a straightforward product at a transparent and reasonable price.



