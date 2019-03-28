24 Hours in Times Square again

Maximum Number of Portraits for non stop 24 hours.

NEW YORK , NY, USA , March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venkata Krishnan Ganesan a Portrait PhotographerLast year around the same day of the year Venkata Krishnan Ganesan set out to the open on the coldest day of the year in New York City to check his endurance and love for people and photography trying to convince more than 2000 + strangers to be in my fun portrait challenge. It was more like an elevator pitch to convince each and every one of them to be in my project. I was able to convince more than 680 + strangers later become part of my life journey as a photographer. This year he was able to match last year’s numbers. As he started at 10 pm on 16th of March 2019 and stood still till 10 pm on the 17th of March 2019 talking and convincing over 3000+ strangers and getting about 650+ portraits.He fell in love with the big apple with the amount of diversity which hangout in times square and wanted to have a diverse portrait of strangers from a different part of the country and the world. He felt it was a great experiment last year talking to people and getting rejected a greater number of times than being accepted. He felt it was a great test of patience, Persistence, Physical and mental health. Which makes good practice of talking to a variety of people and getting them in front of his camera. With very little breaks from 10 mins to warm up and 15 mins for 2 quick meals. This year it was very different from last year as it was the day of the St Marks day parade that had a lot of greens which was missing this year. As he was still happy as a south Asian stranger trying to approach people from the rest of the world. He spoke to over 3000 people in 24 hours and achieving almost 1 image every 2 mins. He says “A lot of People think times square has so many people It easy, in reality, its hard convincing strangers to be on pictures shot by a stranger”. He is excited that he was able to do this for the second time this year and plans to do this every year. He feels a great satisfaction by passing the test of Endurance Patience and perseverance for the second time.Now all the Pictures are up on www.24hourstimessquare.com 917 622 7950me@venkyphotography.com



