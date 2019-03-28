Global Network Camera Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Network Camera Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

A network camera, also known as an IP camera, is made from a combination of a camera and a computer in a network infrastructure.

A network camera, also known as an IP camera, is made from a combination of a camera and a computer in a network infrastructure. The camera consists of a lens, an image sensor, memory, and a processor.Network cameras are used in surveillance as they can be installed at several points within a network and they enable efficient data transmission to a set of monitors over an IP network.

The processor has image processing, compression, video analysis, and networking functionalities and the memory stores videos and images captured by the network camera to be accessed later.

Artificial intelligence and cloud back up are some attractive trends that could play a vital role in innovating network camera market. Furthermore, motion detection, e-mail alerts, micro SD card for local storage, weather proof design, clear night vision capabilities and mobile device connectivity have leveraged users to adopt these security solutions in place of analog cameras.

The global Network Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Network Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Network Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hikvision

Axis Communications

Panasonic

Dahua

Bosch Security Systems

Sony

Samsung

Avigilon

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Mobotix

GeoVision

Belkin

NetGeat

Vivotek

D-Link

Arecont Vision

Wanscam

Toshiba

GOSCAM

Juanvision

Apexis

Segment by Type

Centralized IP Cameras

DeCentralized IP Cameras

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Facility Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Network Camera Manufacturers

Network Camera Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Network Camera Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

