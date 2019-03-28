Wind Power Casting Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wind Power Casting Industry
Description
Wind Turbine Casting is the casting accessories used in the wind energy systems and equipment. Wind turbine castings including fan hub, fan base and gearbox casing and so on.
The global Wind Power Casting market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Wind Power Casting by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
CASCO
Elyria&Hodge
CAST-FAB
VESTAS
SHW
SIMPLEX
SAKANA
K&M
API
GLORIA
JIANGSU SINOJIT
Zhejiang Jiali
YEONGGUAN
DALIAN HUARUI
RIYUE HEAVY INDUSTRY
Qinchuan Machine
Shandong Longma
KOCEL
Henan Hongyu
SXD
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Wind Power Hub
Pedestal
Gearbox Castings
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
=3.0MW
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Wind Power Casting Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Wind Power Casting
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Wind Power Casting Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Wind Power Hub
3.1.2 Pedestal
3.1.3 Gearbox Castings
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
4 Major Companies List
4.Wind Power Casting CASCO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 Elyria&Hodge (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 CAST-FAB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4 VESTAS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5 SHW (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6 SIMPLEX (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7 SAKANA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8 K&M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 API (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 GLORIA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 JIANGSU SINOJIT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 Zhejiang Jiali (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 YEONGGUAN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 DALIAN HUARUI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15 RIYUE HEAVY INDUSTRY (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16 Qinchuan Machine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17 Shandong Longma (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18 KOCEL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19 Henan Hongyu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20 SXD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in =3.0MW
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
7.2 Regional Market
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
9 Research Conclusion
