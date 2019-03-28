Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Wise.Guy.

In manufacturing, computer numerical control or simply numerical control is the automated control of machining tools by means of a computer, in which a NC machine operates on a piece of material to transform it to precise specifications.

Increase in demand in mass production plants for various applications including electronic parts manufacturing, machining plastics, engraving steel, thermoforming, and machining graphite have fostered the adoption of CNC. In addition, the increase in production efficiency and better accuracy and precision of equipment in various sectors such as aerospace, automobile, healthcare, electronics, and industrial machinery are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of CNC machines with highly advanced software languages restrict the market growth. Innovative developments in technologies and machine tool equipment along with increase in number of application areas such as micro drilling, dispensing, dental, and rapid prototyping are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth and development of the CNC market.

The global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Fanuc (Japan)

Heidenhain (Germany)

GSK CNC Equipment Co (China)

Fagor Automation (Spain)

Soft Servo Systems (US)

Sieb & Meyer AG (Germany)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Machine Tool

Non-Machine Tool

Segment by Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Jewelry

Food Industry

Others

