PinnacleART and Metegrity Work to Improve Natural Gas Facility’s Mechanical Integrity Program for OSHA Compliance

PASADENA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PinnacleART, a global leader in designing, implementing, and maintaining asset integrity programs, and Metegrity, an asset integrity software company, are strategically partnering to improve the mechanical integrity (MI) program of a natural gas service provider’s operations in the southwest region of the United States. The client’s MI program has been experiencing integrity-related issues and was recently flagged by OSHA for non-compliance. PinnacleART will be using Metegrity’s Inspection Data Management System (IDMS), Visions®, to effectively develop, track, and manage the facility’s program.“PinnacleART’s expertise in MI implementations and programs, combined with Metegrity’s Visions® software, will help our client make a major step change to their MI program,” said Nathanael Ince, VP, Client Solutions at PinnacleART. “PinnacleART has previously worked with Metegrity on corporate MI and RBI implementations, and we are confident that this joint effort will deliver a mature MI program, resulting in a much more compliant, profitable, and low risk facility.”In February of 2018, PinnacleART performed a multi-day assessment of the client’s MI program and delivered an assessment report outlining program gaps. Within this report, PinnacleART identified the steps the facility needed to take to achieve MI compliance and mature their current practices and systems. One of the recommendations included getting an Inspection Data Management System (IDMS) in place, and PinnacleART provided recommendations for several IDMS software options. The client selected Metegrity’s Visions® IDMS based on the software’s user-friendly interface, ease of navigation, and focus on MI compliance. Additionally, the client found that Metegrity’s Visions® software was the ideal fit for tracking asset mechanical and inspection data; flagging and managing asset nonconformance; and planning future inspection activities.“The client was looking for a cost effective, yet robust system to help them transition into a more proactive maintenance, operational, and asset integrity model. They needed a configurable system to meet asset performance goals and exceed regulatory reporting requirements,” said Keith Davidson, Business Development USA, Metegrity Inc. “The system had to be easy to use with analytics, trending, notifications and flexible scheduling - as their assets are spread all over West Texas. Metegrity Visions was the answer, Visions was their choice.”PinnacleART is currently working on the pilot MI implementation for one of the client’s gas processing facilities. PinnacleART will implement the Visions® database and deliver an implemented MI program by June 2019. PinnacleART will then scale to support the rest of the client’s fleet of assets over a two-year period. For more information on how PinnacleART can improve MI programs and ensure they are compliant with OSHA, visit www.pinnacleart.com About PinnacleARTPinnacleART’s vision is to make the world reliable. We do this by designing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive asset reliability and integrity programs for process facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, wastewater, and electric power industries— including national oil companies, super majors, and majors, as well as independents. Our team of talented experts, engineers, and inspectors help clients mitigate risk of downtime and loss of containment; ensure safety of personnel; optimize costs associated with inspection, maintenance and total asset spend; and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. To learn more about PinnacleART, visit www.pinnacleart.com , email info@pinnacleart.com or call 281-598-1330.About MetegrityMetegrity is a globally trusted provider of comprehensive quality & asset integrity management software solutions. Praised for unparalleled speed of deployment, our products are also highly configurable – allowing our experts to strategically tailor them to your business practices. With more than 20 years in the industry, we proudly service top tier global organizations in the Oil & Gas, Pipeline & Chemical industries. For more information, visit metegrity.com



