Microbiome Skincare - The Fastest Growing Segment within the Skincare Industry

The Global Microbiome in Skincare Market report

The microbiome skincare market is expected to continue to grow by double digits in the United States, Germany, Korea, Japan, Thailand, and China.

The greatest opportunity lies in developed Western markets (the US and Germany). However, markets like Korea and Japan are not far behind.” — Market Analyst Eve Litvinova

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the Global Microbiome Skincare Market to be valued at over $50 million in 2018. The market is expected to continue to grow by double digits in every country researched (United States, Germany, Korea, Japan, Thailand, and China). Primary drivers for its growth are the natural wellness trend, the fear of chemicals, increasing influence of environmental stressors, and “big pharma” investment. Microbiome skincare products align closely with the natural and health trend, helping to drive the market. The steady global growth of probiotic dietary supplements and the popularity of probiotic-based foods are influencing beauty, as products move towards a position of long-term health.The single largest restraint globally is low consumer awareness and confusion. It is an emerging category, and consumers are not familiar with microbiome skincare products. Companies are taking time to explain the ingredients and benefits, as well as publically post clinical research results. Microbiome-focused skincare and probiotic ingredients belong to the premium beauty market segment. Safety testing, keeping bacteria alive, finding suitable preservatives, limited shelf life, and other challenges require a significant investment from manufacturers."The greatest opportunity lies in developed Western markets (the US and Germany). However, markets like Korea and Japan are not far behind," states market research analyst Eve Litvinova. "The current market landscape is very fragmented and comprised of both small independent (indie) companies and large corporations. Individual company growth rates range from 20 percent to 100 percent and higher percent per year, however, no single company or brand owns this space yet." Online retailing is the fastest growing channel globally. Top cosmetics manufacturers dominate the retail space, while the majority of microbiome skincare products can only be purchased online, where smaller brands dominate.Companies covered in the research report include Gallinée, Mother Dirt, Esse Probiotic Skincare, S-Biomedic, Joyōme, Elizabeth Arden, Yun Perobiotherapy, Aurelia, Tula, The Beauty Chef, L’Oreal (Lancôme), Clinique, La Roche-Posay, Tomorrow’s Leaf, Bebe&Bella, ibiotics, Ildong Pharmaceutical (First Lab), AmorePacific (Illiyoon), Hanmi Pharpaceutical (Clair Therapie), Dr. G, Plu, LACTOClear, YUUU, Burt’s Bees, Eminence, Interpharma Group, Bioelements, Probulin, Glowbiotics, ProBeActive, Pierre F, Annemarie Boerlind, and Black Paint.A copy of the Global Microbiome Skincare Market research report can be obtained at www.verifymarkets.com . The report includes market sizing, forecasting and growth rates, drivers, restraints, market share by revenue of product type for each country, market share of product types available in the market, market split between facial and body products, and future insights. For purposes of this research, Verify Markets has defined products to be those clearly labeled with any of the words:• prebiotic,• probiotic,• postbiotic,• or biome-friendly on the packaging, product website or marketing materials.Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets and LinkedIn . This report is part of Verify Markets’ Consumers Products research and consulting practice. Our research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the market along with secondary sources to validate our information. For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com or call 210.595.6987.



