Brightside Home Inspections Partners With Local Organizations

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightside Home Inspections is pleased to announce a number of local partnerships with Syracuse area organizations. Brightside selects organizations and causes that have an impact on Syracuse and it’s citizenry and help to elevate our great city.

The following organizations and causes have been added to Brightside’s growing partnership list:

-The Lemoyne Dolphin Dash

-The Westcott Community Center

-The Onondaga Historical Association

-The Westcott Street Cultural Fair

Scott Brown, owner of Brightside Home Inspections and lead home inspector, said, “We believe strongly in giving back to the community that supports us and are very proud to be supporting these great causes that each help Syracuse thrive in their own way.”

---

About The Lemoyne Dolphin Dash

Lemoyne College is Jesuit institution of higher learning located in Syracuse, NY. The Annual Dolphin Dash, a 5K run/one-mile walk event, organized by the Le Moyne College Alumni Association Board. Proceeds from the event support student scholarship at Le Moyne College. Learn More: https://www.lemoyne.edu/Alumni/Dolphin-Dash

About Westcott Community Center

The Westcott CC is a community resource serving the Westcott neighborhood and greater Syracuse area through a variety of programs and service including a venue for community meetings, classes, performances, celebrations and more. Learn More: https://westcottcc.org

About The Onondaga Historical Association

The Onondaga Historical Association is tasked with collecting and preserving historical, genealogical, scientific and literary material related to Onondaga County, the county seat of Syracuse, NY. Learn More: https://www.cnyhistory.org/getinvolved/corporate-membership/

About the Westcott Street Cultural Fair

The Westcott Street Cultural Fair is an annual celebration of the diversity and uniqueness of the Westcott neighborhood through its culture, arts, food, organizations and activities for families

Learn More: http://westcottstreetfair.org/sponsors.html

About Brightside Home Inspections

Brightside Home Inspections is a local leader in the Syracuse home inspection community. Brightside is ASHI and NACHI certified and state licensed to inspect homes throughout the state of New York.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.