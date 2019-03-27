HGSK Secures A Settlement for A Client and Continues to Protect The Rights of Accident Victims in PA

HGSK continues to protect the rights of consumers and accident victims in Pennsylvania.

James C. Haggerty, Esquire, of Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith (“HGSK”) recently favorably resolved an underinsured motorist claim against an insurer where the client became addicted to opioids, and eventually addicted to heroin, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Haggerty’s client suffered injuries when rear-ended while operating her car. Her treatment included pain medication, opioids, to deal with her injuries. As her pain became unbearable, she became dependent on prescription opioids for relief. Her doctors eventually cut off her medications, leaving her no recourse but to turn to heroin to satisfy her addiction and cope with her pain.

Following the resolution of the claim against the striking driver, HGSK turned to her own insurer for recovery of underinsured motorist benefits. The insurer refused to pay, claiming that her pain and the addiction resulted from pre-existing conditions and trauma. Haggerty would not accept the insurance company’s refusal to pay his client.

“My client deserved the underinsured motorist benefits that were being denied,” Haggerty said. “Her addiction was not her fault. She deserved to be compensated for the injuries and the consequences."

Shortly before trial in Federal Court, Jim Haggerty secured a favorable settlement for his client. HGSK continues to protect the rights of consumers and accident victims in Pennsylvania.

“It’s not only our job, but it is our goal to protect consumer rights and accident victims,” Haggerty said. “We will continue to represent our clients zealously.”

