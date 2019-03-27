Falklands Ultra - Falkland Islands Ultramarathon - April 2020
The Falklands Ultra is a single-stage ultramarathon across the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic. The inaugural event will be held in April 2020.
As the Falkland Islands is the third least-populated country in the world the wildlife has not learned to be afraid of people, offering amazing experiences for close encounters with the local penguins, seals, walruses and orcas. One of the biggest challenges that competitors will have to contend with is the weather. With so little land mass at that latitude the weather changes rapidly. It is not unusual to have warm sun, bitterly cold winds, hailstorms, snow blizzards and torrential rain all on the same day. With no trees on the Islands there is no shelter when the weather turns for the worse. Competitors will be exposed; they will need to be fully prepared and properly equipped for all weather conditions.
The event is an all-inclusive package with return flights from the UK, accommodation, food, the race and organised experiences of all that the Falklands has to offer.
Falklands Ultra
email us here
Stuart
+44 20 3141 3020
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.