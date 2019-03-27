The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Announces $45 Million Master Plan

27-acre resort just minutes from the Galleria area of Houston.

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, a Forbes Four-Star property, announced today a $45 million project to enhance its luxury lifestyle experiences across its wooded property. Located on 27-acres in the heart of the Galleria area, the independent property is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, and its historic involvement in Houston’s events and celebrations.

“We are fortunate to operate a property with distinctive buildings, abundant trees and open spaces,” said John Durie, President and CEO of Houstonian Campus, LLC. “The master plan confirms our commitment to enhancing our place among the most enduring, luxury properties in Texas.”

Just in time for its 40th anniversary, construction will begin in late 2019, and will include a complete remodel of the hotel’s guest rooms and suites, an enhanced arrival experience and an update to the hotel’s Great Room lobby. Further utilizing its outdoor surroundings, a new event deck overlooking Buffalo Bayou will be added.

The Houstonian Club will feature a new indoor and outdoor restaurant overlooking the resort and sports pool areas, and a redesign and expansion of multiple club studios and childcare areas at the club. An expansive rooftop event space will provide stunning vistas and views for outdoor movies, entertainment and gatherings. The award-winning Trellis Spa will receive a complete refurbishment which will include a luxury, outdoor water experience.

Huitt-Zollars, Inc. has been chosen as architect, and Forney Construction will fill the role of construction manager and general contractor. Kay Lang & Associates has been chosen as the interior designer for the project. Fabiano Designs, known for its expertise in the club industry, will consult on the club design.

“The Houstonian is a place of endearing memories for those we have had the honor of serving over our 40-year history. We are making this investment to ensure this iconic property, which bears the name of our world-class city, may be a part of the life of the next generation of Houstonians, and those who visit our city,” said Durie.



Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic, warm and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 250 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is a Mediterranean style, 17,000-square-foot facility with 21 treatment rooms, hair and nail salons, and luxurious locker rooms with Jacuzzi and steam rooms, an indoor Float Pool, a Relaxation Lounge with fireplace and a Tranquility Room. One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

