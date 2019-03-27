Biggest Christian TV Streaming Network Launching April 21

A team of professionals whose combined media experience exceeds 100 years are starting a revolution. Their mandate is to win one billion people to Christ.

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhatTV is not just a catchy phrase, but also an acronym that carries deep meaning: World healing and transformation. Their brand name —What, is also a question, conveying their approach of answering important questions from a Christian worldview. In essence, WhatTV gives answers to ‘what’ people are looking for through innovative TV media (stories, news, shows, music, vlogs, etc.), which promotes healing and transformation.

Since no single channel can serve the media interests of the entire world, WhatTV are launching multiple channels, each one serving the cultural needs of every region of the world. From their flagship studio in Boston, MASS (Boston’s only Christian TV station), they are producing content for their North American, Latin American and Arabic channels. Content for their South Asian channel is produced from Birmingham, England, while content for their Russian, Persian, Hellenic and Turkish channels will be produced from their Cyprus studio by early 2020. To cover the rest of the world, two additional studios are planned by the end of 2020; one in London for the UK, Europe and African regions, and the other in Thailand for the East Asian region.

About the Team

Dr. James Sideras – President

With 25 years business experience, James earned his doctorate at the University of Hertfordshire after growing his own award winning UK business. James also travels the nations as a Christian evangelist.

Brandt Gillespie – Executive Director

With 30 years media experience, Brandt produced and hosted programs for “The 700 Club” and “100 Huntley Street,” Canada's most widely viewed Christian daily talk show.

Rick Kay – Creative Director

With over 25 years media experience, Rick co-pioneered two of the largest Christian TV channels in Europe.

Danny Choranji – South Asia Director

Danny was with the BBC for 13 years as both presenter and producer. He won a national award for his Asian family program ‘Eastern Beat’ and his musical band, DCS, won double platinum.

WhatTV Trailer / Promo / 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.