Healthcare Analytics Market, Global Regions, Countries, Size, Growth, Forecasts, Segments

The global healthcare analytics market will reach $34.1 billion by 2022, growing at a rate of 24.8% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare analytics market was valued at $11.3 billion in 2017. The global healthcare analytics market will reach $34.1 billion by 2022, growing at a rate of 24.8% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

The healthcare analytics market is defined as sales of the technologies used for the gathering and analysis of healthcare data to produce business intelligence reports and interfaces that quantify disparate clinical, operational and financial data related to healthcare entities to enable predictions of future actions with a customer/market perspective and healthcare-related decision modelling systems. The process includes the real-time reporting of patient outcomes against every incident of health care delivered. Healthcare providers use healthcare analytics to mine patients’ electronic health records to identify inherent medical inaccuracies in the system so as to offer cost-effective treatments while reducing the amount of resources wasted.

A large number of new market entrants and new healthcare approaches are increasing the competition in the global healthcare analytics market. In response, the healthcare industry is becoming more and more complex. This immense complexity challenges the global healthcare industry to implement smarter and more informed decisions, and to deliver better value and improved outcomes. The growing regulatory presence of the government creates an additional focus on accountability, governance and oversight on the industry.

Analytics can be used on the data of patients with chronic conditions, to identify target populations and enhance patient monitoring with appropriate post-discharge plans that reduce readmissions. Providers can also use patients’ demographic data to conduct risk assessment and identify at-risk patients and prioritize their treatment. Thus, pressure to reduce costs and minimize readmissions together with compulsory policies introduced by payers enhance the growth of this market.

Healthcare Analytics Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare analytics market overviews, analyze and forecast healthcare analytics market size and growth for the whole market, healthcare analytics industry segments and geographies, healthcare data analytics market trends, healthcare data analytics market drivers and big data analytics in healthcare restraints, healthcare analytics industry’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and healthcare analytics industry competitors’ market shares, healthcare analytics market size. There are over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The healthcare analytics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More: Read Healthcare Analytics Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Healthcare analytics market, by technology (descriptive analytics market, predictive analytics market, prescriptive analytics market); by application (clinical, administrative & operational, financial); type of product (hardware, software, services)

Data Segmentations: Healthcare Analytics market global and by country market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; and by product segments – (by technology (descriptive analytics market, predictive analytics market, prescriptive analytics market); by application (clinical, administrative & operational, financial); type of product (hardware, software, services) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries of segments and sub segments by value, by percentage.

Healthcare Analytics Market Organizations Covered: IBM (International Business Machines Corporation), Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Truven Health Analytics (Private Subsidiary), Cerner Corporation.

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world.

Time Series: historic (2014-17) and forecast (2017-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Value chain analysis: global healthcare analytics industry, healthcare analytics market regional and country analysis, healthcare analytics market customer information, porter’s five forces analysis, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Healthcare Analytics Industry: The report explains over 10 strategies for healthcare analytics sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include healthcare analytics companies attaining operational efficiency and competitive position by transforming their business strategies, and IBM and Xilinx entering into a strategic collaboration to enable higher performance and energy efficient data center applications through Xilinx FPGA enabled workload acceleration on IBM POWER based systems.

Opportunities For Healthcare Analytics Sector Companies: The report reveals the global healthcare analytics industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 81

Number of Figures: 20

Number of Tables: 29

