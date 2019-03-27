Introducing Indiana Food and Fuel Association

The Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association becomes the Indiana Food & Fuel Association.

With fueling options soon to extend beyond petroleum, and our members offering fresh food, we are evolving to reflect not only our industry today but where we will be tomorrow."” — Trout Moser - President Indiana Food and Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association officially changed its name today to the Indiana Food & Fuel Association.

“Since our founding in 1922, our organization has kept pace with the times, modifying our name on four separate occasions to meet the changing needs of our customers and the changes occurring in our industry,” said Trout Moser, President of National Oil in Bluffton, IN. “Today, with fueling options soon to extend beyond petroleum, and our members offering fresh, often made-to-order food, the time is right for our name to evolve yet again to reflect not only our industry today but where we will be tomorrow,” Moser said.

The association announced its name change during the M-PACT show, a regional trade show involving convenience store operators and petroleum marketers from Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Ohio. The show is held annually at the Indiana Convention Center and runs through Thursday, March 28.

In addition to the name change, the rebranded association announced a number of new member programs, including an “Alexa” type hotline which guarantees to begin resolving member questions within 30 minutes, a UST cloud-based compliance program, a refreshed retail launch of the popular Chill Indiana bags, and a member grassroots effort that fully encompasses both owners and employees.

“The most important aspect of our name change is the addition of a tag line which is, Conveniently Serving Our Communities,” said Scot Imus, Executive Director of Indiana Food & Fuel. “While our member businesses have become multi-dimensional, the one aspect that unites all of them is their convenient service to local communities.”

The group began in 1922 as the Indiana Independent Petroleum Marketers and evolved over the years. In 1963, it became the Independent Oil Marketers Association; in 1975, the Indiana Oil Marketers Association and finally in 1993, the Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association.



