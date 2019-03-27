Regulatory Information Management Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Global Regulatory Information Management Market

Description

Regulatory information management consists of software solutions suiting to the respective industry and nature of business, especially for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research industries. The software allows manufacturers and respective personnel in the aforementioned industries to ensure strict observance of complex regulations set by regulatory authorities in the respective regions.

Scope of the Report:

The regulatory scenario in the industries such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and clinical research tend to be highly critical and keeps updating at frequent intervals. This has led to development of competent regulatory information management to be adopted by industry players. This ever-changing regulatory scenario in such industries proves to be one of the important driving factors for adoption of regulatory information management software.

The global Regulatory Information Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Regulatory Information Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Regulatory Information Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Regulatory Information Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Acuta LLC

Parexel

MasterControl

Sparta Systems

Veeva Systems

Computer Science Corp (CSC)

Aris Global

Ennov

Amplexor

Samarind

Dovel Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Clinical Research Organizations

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Regulatory Information Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Regulatory Information Management

1.2 Classification of Regulatory Information Management by Types

1.2.1 Global Regulatory Information Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Regulatory Information Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Service

1.3 Global Regulatory Information Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Regulatory Information Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.3 Biotechnology Industry

1.3.4 Clinical Research Organizations

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Regulatory Information Management Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Regulatory Information Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Regulatory Information Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Regulatory Information Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Regulatory Information Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Regulatory Information Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Regulatory Information Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Regulatory Information Management (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Acuta LLC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Regulatory Information Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Acuta LLC Regulatory Information Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Parexel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Regulatory Information Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Parexel Regulatory Information Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 MasterControl

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Regulatory Information Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MasterControl Regulatory Information Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sparta Systems

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Regulatory Information Management Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sparta Systems Regulatory Information Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Veeva Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Regulatory Information Management Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Veeva Systems Regulatory Information Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Computer Science Corp (CSC)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Regulatory Information Management Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Computer Science Corp (CSC) Regulatory Information Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Aris Global

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Regulatory Information Management Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Aris Global Regulatory Information Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Ennov

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Regulatory Information Management Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Ennov Regulatory Information Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED



