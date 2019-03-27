3D Printing Market, Global, Regions, Countries, Size, Growth, Forecasts, Drivers, Restraints

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing market was valued at $5.7 billion in 2015. The global 3D printing market will reach $27.8 billion in 2022, growing at an annual rate of 25.8% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022.

3D printing technology has evolved significantly in terms of price, variety and quality of materials, accuracy, ability to create complex objects, ease of use and suitability for office environments. 3D printing is already replacing traditional prototype development methodologies across industries such as architecture, automotive, aerospace and defense, electronics, healthcare, footwear, toys, educational institutions, government and entertainment, underscoring its potential suitability for an even broader range of industries.

Download A Free Sample Copy Of 3D Printing Market @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=806&type=smp

Industry growth is primarily driven by technological developments in healthcare 3D printing as well as growing government and private funding to support the development of new 3D printing technologies. The growing demand for organ transplantation and ease of development of customized medical products by 3D printing offers new growth opportunities for the companies operating in this market.

3D Printing Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D printing industry market overviews, analyze and forecast 3D printing market size and growth for the whole market, 3D printing industry segments and geographies, 3D printing market trends, 3D printing devices market drivers and restraints, 3D printing devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and 3D printer manufacturers market shares, 3D printing market size. There are over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The 3D printing market reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read 3D Printing Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global 3D printing market, by end user industry (aerospace market, industrial (including construction) market, healthcare market, automotive market, jewelry market, energy market); by type of product (hardware market, software market, services market and materials market).

Data Segmentations: 3D Printing market size, global and by country; historic and forecast market size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – by end user industry (aerospace market, industrial (including construction) market, healthcare market, automotive market, jewelry market, energy market); by type of product (hardware market, software market, services market and materials market), market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

3D Printing Market Organizations Covered: D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, The ExOne Company, Stratasys Ltd., and EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: global 3D printing market industry analysis, global 3D printer sales, impact of 3D printing on companies’ business strategies, current and future applications - potential of 3D printing by industry market trends and opportunities, market dynamics (opportunities, drivers and restraints), porter’s five forces analysis, competitive scenario, mergers and acquisitions in the 3D printing market.

Sourcing and referencing: data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The 3D Printing Industry: The report explains over 15 strategies for 3D printing sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include 3D printing companies continuously improving the productivity of EBM technology to reach new industrial applications in the implant and aerospace industries.

Opportunities For Companies In The 3D Printing Industry: The report reveals where the global 3D printing industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 187

Number of Figures: 40

Number of Tables: 30

Interested to know more? Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to 3D Printing Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-market):

Organ-On-Chip Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organ-on-chip-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2021)

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Global Market Report 2018(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-imaging-centers-global-market-report-2018)

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2019(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.