Dynamic Duo Teams Up to Help Seniors with Reverse Mortgage Solutions!

Kevin Guttman, a seasoned Mortgage professional & Steve Graber, a passionate Real Estate professional have teamed up to help seniors with reverse mortgages.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the 2010 census was taken, there were a little over 40 million Americans who were 65 and older, making up a little over 10% of the population. In 2020 there will be a projected 57 million Americans over 65 and by 2030 an estimated 73 million. With Americans living longer and rising health care costs alone, this will make the importance and value of getting a reverse mortgage even higher.

Kevin Guttman and Steve Graber, two local Colorado Springs professionals have teamed up to provide a much higher level of care, customer service and satisfaction for seniors in their community and beyond. Guttman is a well-seasoned Mortgage Expert who also specializes in Reverse Mortgages. Graber is a very caring and compassionate Real Estate professional. These two men work together to help seniors navigate through the process of buying a home. They work together as educators and advocates for those seniors who are looking for or needing to buy or sell a home or move to a different home. Sometimes, when things change in the lives of seniors, like reaching the point where their kids are all grown and gone, they need to make a move to another home. Sometimes they might simply want to move to a different or nicer location, sometimes they might just need to downsize from their current home. These gentlemen have an impressive amount of resources and experience, are extremely well connected in their community and have a wealth of knowledge between them. They’re able to help seniors have greater purchasing power to find the very best solutions for their home and mortgage needs.

Kevin Guttman is a seasoned Mortgage Banker with many years of experience in all types of residential lending and is dedicated to helping seniors find the very best in reverse mortgage solutions to meet their needs. Guttman also works with the families of seniors to educate and advise them of all the pros and cons of using a reverse mortgage. Since 2004 Kevin Guttman and his team of professionals have worked with and helped hundreds of satisfied clients, many who have become repeat clients. Guttman has lived and worked in the Colorado Springs area for over 20 years and is very active in his community, including serving on the board of a non-profit organization and serving with Rotary and Junior Achievement. Guttman believes in doing business by The Golden Rule and helps seniors as though they were his own family members.

Steve Graber is a well experienced Real Estate Agent, also very connected and involved in his community. Graber is a third generation Colorado native raising his family in the Colorado Springs area and is absolutely passionate about helping others, especially seniors. Graber knows Colorado and sees it as a privilege to live in such a beautiful state with so many incredible places to live, work and play. He also recognizes that Colorado, and specifically Colorado Springs is currently one of the hottest real estate markets in the entire country and stays very tuned in to the most current trends and statistics of the market. Graber employs a wide array of real estate promotion and marketing tools to help his clients including professional property videos, social media marketing, business networking contacts and other professional business groups to help provide the most satisfying and successful process possible for those he works with.



Together, these two highly respected and highly recognized experts work in unison to help seniors to be able to move to a home that is a more perfect fit for their current lifestyle, circumstances, stage in life, and budget. They also help seniors by increasing their purchasing power through the process of using a reverse mortgage in order to move to a newer home with greater amenities and conveniences as well as helping them be able to move to an area of town that is nicer or better meets their needs.

For further information contact Kevin Guttman at 877-251-9709 or Steve Graber at 719-430-4440.



