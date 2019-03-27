Pointivity Announced as Official Co-Host of 2019 Economic Forum with Dr. Art Laffer

San Diego Managed Service Provider, Pointivity, Proudly Sponsors 2019 Economic Presentation

Pointivity is proud to be co-hosting this event showcasing esteemed economist Art Laffer. This is an exciting opportunity for local area businesses to hear Art's take on our current economic outlook" — Kent Erickson

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pointivity Managed Solutions is pleased to announce its presence at the 2019 Economic Forum with economist, Dr. Art Laffer. Pointivity Managed Solutions CEO and President, Kent Erickson, has teamed up with co-hosts Endeavor Bank and 41 Orange to bring together San Diego's best, brightest, and most influential business leaders to network and build relationships on April 16, 2019, at the Liberty Station Conference Center.Laffer is an internationally influential economist who has provided insights on how economic conditions and policies affect different industries globally. He has served as a member of President Ronald Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board and advised Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on fiscal policy in the United Kingdom. At the 2019 Economic Forum, Laffer will share his insights on the current economic environment, from impactful investments to business growth strategies.Erickson and the team at Pointivity Managed Solutions are excited to bring together San Diego’s top business leaders free of charge.“We at Pointivity are proud to be co-hosting this event showcasing esteemed economist Art Laffer. This is an exciting opportunity for local area businesses to hear Art’s take on our current economic outlook and learn from him.”The event is by invitation only and seats are limited. Contact us to find out how to get involved. Call 858-777-6950 or email info@pointivity.com.Pointivity is a San Diego managed service provider that helps you innovate and grow with Cloud Smart solutions. As pioneers of the cloud movement, we bring deep knowledge and experience to our clients’ IT challenges. Our expert team has perfected the best practices for partial to complete IT infrastructure migrations at the lowest possible risk.Pointivity is the first company in the world to be certified as both a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner (CSP) and Microsoft Cloud Operating System Network (COSN). We offer the world’s first certified all-inclusive Microsoft solution stack for integrated on-premise, hybrid, private and Azure clouds. Since 2001, Pointivity has provided San Diego IT services with smart resourcing to securely migrate clients to an optimized cloud solution. We deliver lower IT costs, greater security, and expert support every step of the way.



