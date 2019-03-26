Definition of Macrobiotics & Adaptation to the SHI Macrobiotics Approach

New comprehensive definition of macrobiotics released by 45 macrobiotic teachers, SHI Macrobiotics, GOMF, Macrobiotic Association, IMP, IME, Chi Energy & IMS.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The macrobiotic diet is a way of life that guides one’s choices in nutrition, activity, and lifestyle. Macrobiotics is also a system of principles and practices of harmony to benefit the body, mind, and planet. This is an accurate definition agreed upon by the International Macrobiotic Conference 2017 in Berlin, with 45 macrobiotic teachers, along with the SHI Macrobiotics, GOMF, Macrobiotic Association, IMP, IME, Chi Energy, IMS and other schools, institutes and organizations.Macrobiotics, noun, (used with a singular verb)a system of holistic principles and dynamic practices that guides choices in nutrition, activity, and lifestyle for physical, emotional, mental, social, and environmental health.– macrobiotic, adj., such as macrobiotic philosophy or macrobiotic diet.Origin: from Ancient Greek: Makros (large or long), Bios (life or way of living), and Thiké (technique or art of). First used by German physician Christoph von Hufeland (1762-1836) in his book title translated in English as: Macrobiotics or the Art of Prolonging Human Life.As mentioned, this definition of macrobiotics took a year of discussion that started between a couple of interested parties and eventually spread across the macrobiotics community to include all major players. The definition was finally agreed upon at the 2017 Annual International Macrobiotic Conference, which was attended by nearly 50 macrobiotic experts and many more associations dedicated to the furthering of macrobiotic practice to create a healthy world around us. Denny Waxman of SHI and Carl Ferre of GOMF are began endeavoring to create a comprehensive definition of macrobiotic that experienced practitioners can agree on. It was our hope that a definition of macrobiotic would be broad enough to encompass all of the practice while still allowing everyone to expound on the definition with their particular expression, interpretation, and focus. The definition of macrobiotics was long overdue from the leading counselors and associations, but has been completed and was eventually widely agreed upon by a group that includes all of the major players in the macrobiotic community.Our goal was for anyone searching the internet to find the same fundamental definition. This, we hope, shall be a major step towards a broader understanding and acceptance of macrobiotic practice. The result is now we have a working definition that is widely accepted, and can still potentially evolve over time.Original Strengthening Health Institute Macrobiotic DefinitionMacrobiotics is a philosophy of life that guides one’s choices in diet, activity, and lifestyle. The principles and practices are used to nourish body, mind, and spirit. Literally, macrobiotics translates to Great Life or Life According to the Largest View.The following is a demonstration of how the definition can be applied to a particular interpretation of macrobiotic practice.SHI Interpretation of Tenets, Principles, and Shared Commonalities:Macrobiotic practice demonstrates that the daily events and choices of one’s life deeply affect people, society, and the planet. The application of macrobiotic principles can create a strong physical, mental, and spiritual vitality and adaptability. It leads to self-discovery and increases an ability to independently guide one’s life in a creative, productive, adventurous, and meaningful way.About Denny“What good shall I do this day?”This question started Benjamin Franklin’s daily routine, and fuels my own daily aspirations. For our Founding Father, the answers formed a new reality for a new world. For me, the answers build new realities for my clients’ worlds – their very best mental, emotional and physical health.How does Denny guide them to their new health realities? He is a leader in macrobiotic counseling Through the Macrobiotic Diet and Lifestyle — a combination of proven practices of many long-standing civilizations and the rhythms of nature.The wisdom behind the Macrobiotic diet and lifestyle enables healing and balance for the body at its deepest, most profound level. From this platform of vibrant physical health, it is easier to find clarity of purpose, and support for the pursuit of goals. And by achieving desired goals, and living in purpose, lives are more fulfilled.Fulfilled lives cultivate more expansive lives, and that is where the magic really happens. Because an expansive life evokes endless expressions of gratitude for life; all of life. And gratitude continually leads those who express it toward even more vibrant mental, emotional and physical health. And so this cycle of ever-improving mental, emotional and physical health, through the gratitude of the Practitioner, perpetuates itself!This cycle is how Macrobiotics, as a way of life, embraces body, mind and spirit. By engaging these 3 fundamental aspects of life, Macrobiotics impacts its Practitioners in a potently positive way. The Practitioners’ raised energy and spirit radiates out to their communities, and the world at large — ultimately making it a better place.And so it is, that through each person he serves within the framework of Macrobiotics, he makes his vision happen: to evolve a better society and healthier environment by helping people live their best lives.



