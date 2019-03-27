Brunoro Law Highlights its Tax Planning Service

Brunoro Law—a firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses with tax-related matters— highlights one of its specialty service offerings: tax planning.

Tax Loopholes are in place because the government wants to incentivize certain kinds of behavior” — Paula Brunoro

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brunoro Law, a leading San Diego international tax law firm, provides countless services to US citizens, multinational families, and non-resident aliens immigrating to the United States. Many negative comments are made about people and businesses that take advantage of “tax loopholes,” but Brunoro Law argues that these so-called loopholes are in place because the government wants to incentivize certain kinds of behavior.Engaging in tax planning is vital—if left unfinished, excess money is essentially donated to the government that could have been saved to provide for yourself and your family. Legally minimizing your tax obligation is one of Brunoro Law’s specialties. The legal experts at the San Diego firm have extensive experience dealing with estate planning for US citizens and multinational families, plus international tax planning and issues for individuals and businesses. Brunoro Law helps its clients reduce their tax burdens while defending plans that clients have put into place during IRS challenges. This advantage has caused many individuals in San Diego to choose Brunoro Law, rather than working with a financial planner.About Brunoro Law, APC Paula Brunoro -Borokhov is the principal attorney at Brunoro Law, APC, a leading international tax law firm located in San Diego California. Brunoro received her J.D. equivalent from the Faculdade de Direito de Vitória in Brazil, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She obtained her LL.M degree in Business and Corporate Law from the University of San Diego and her LL.M in Taxation from the New York University School of Law. Brunoro has been recognized by both the San Diego Daily Transcript and San Diego Business Journal for her legal accomplishments and is an active member of the California Lawyers Association.Brunoro Law specializes in assisting businesses and individuals with business and tax related matters. Her practice areas include but are not limited to: Tax Controversy, Collections, Planning, International Tax, and Corporate law with a specialization in representing clients from or with business relationships around the globe. Contact the firm to receive more information or request a consultation from Paula Brunoro.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.