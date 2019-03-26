Clique announces new client The SUMMA GROUP of Oppenheimer & Co Inc. with a subscription to Clique Labs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clique , the company pioneering the global “Communications Platform as a Service” (CPaaS) revolution, announced today that it has engaged in a contract to serve the SUMMA Group of Oppenheimer Co Inc. as a subscription labs client.Robert Dalie, Executive Director Investments – SUMMA Group of Oppenheimer & Co Inc. commented: “We’re very excited to engage with the Clique Labs digital communications platform as a customer. Clique brings a wealth of experience in the communications space as a leader in serving customers in the financial services space with their CPaaS offering. Andy Powers , Founder and CEO of Clique, commented: “Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is a high-end boutique wealth management & investment banking firm, the Summa group which is based in Los Angeles is the largest team within the firm nationally and they are such an innovative customer and partner for Clique. We’re looking forward to digitizing their contact cards with CARD and optimizing their Conference Calling and Team Collaboration with CALL. Additionally, we will offer access to all of the Clique API partners through this subscription relationship. These include: transcription, translation, and sentiment analysis among many others.” “Labs is great because it gives our API customers access to more tools and services to test use cases for our CPaaS offering. Also, Labs builds products like CARD and CALL that digitize business cards and optimize multi party calling respectively.”ABOUT CLIQUE“Communications Services: Where you want it, when you need it.” Clique’s CPaaS APIs and products bring HD quality communications where consumers and business want it. Clique’s easy to use SDKs and APIs make it easy for businesses to provide secure and efficient communications by integrating voice, video, messaging, and other technologies across multiple platforms and end points. Our platform makes it possible to use voice video and messaging regardless of format, application environment, operating system, device, or location.For more information, visit Clique and Clique Labs online at https://cliqueapi.com Clique, CliqueAPI, Clique Labs and CommuniClique are registered trademarks ofCommuniClique, Inc.Oppenheimer is a registered trademark of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.