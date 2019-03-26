Serial Startup Entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III Reshapes Credit Repair Industry by Expanding the Capacity of Bridge Loans

Burns has institutionalized the bridge funding process, unlocking more capital at typically better rates for consumers and businesses struggling with debt.

If the entrepreneur is on the edge of creating a successful business and just needs a little debt financing to dig out of a hole, or grow the business, we are prepared to help.” — Peter J. Burns III

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The use of a bridge loan facility to reduce credit card debt and gain a higher credit score has been an act relegated to the back alley for decades, where shadowy figures charging exorbitant rates attached themselves to unsecured credit lenders in hopes of making a fast buck off the backs of consumers.Not anymore. Serial Start-up Entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III, himself besieged by dozens of requests a day for financial help, has turned his real-world experience as a small business owner into a disruptive force in a changing industry.Burns, through Burn$ Funding , has institutionalized the bridge funding process, thus unlocking more capital at typically better rates for both consumers struggling with credit card debt, as well as small business owners desperate for debt financing.Two factors have enabled the Harvard-educated Burns to do this. First, he partnered with three of the premier credit repair companies, such as Midas-Financial , which gives the institutions tremendous confidence that the loan will be repaid. Second, the credit repair industry is inordinately fragmented with the best, most savvy companies overwhelmed with business.“The fact that these companies don’t have to build out the relationships with institutions is attractive to them,” said Burns. “Furthermore, we can loan far more money to our shared customer, which means that they can dramatically lower the all-important credit utilization ratio, leading to an even greater credit score on behalf of the customers. That means the customer gains access to even cheaper money. Finally, the customer will have greater ability to secure more funds through the increasingly popular phenomenon called credit card stacking.”The latter is especially important to entrepreneurs.“Equity financing is so hard to get,” said Burns. “If the entrepreneur is on the edge of creating a successful business and just needs a little debt financing to dig out of a hole, or grow the business, we are prepared to help.”About Burn$ Funding Burns Funding is a financial services aggregating company that secures attractive financing on behalf of individuals. It offers revolving primary credit lines available for purchase, from 6 months to 5 years old, up to $20,000; bridge loans, where consumers can pay down existing credit using a $150,000 (and growing) per week revolving bridge loan product and pay down credit card balances to 30 percent utilization, instead of the standard 45 percent; and 5 to 10-year-old shelf corporations with 6 AU tradelines, 3 primary tradelines, 80 paydex score with D&B, private funding and more.Through its credit repair partners, it is able to repair credit scores across all three bureaus and offer Rapid Rescore, where credit-seeking consumers can obtain a new credit score within as little as 48 hours.

