Tire & Rubber Summit 2019 Will Focus on New Technologies

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada ( www.tracanada.ca ) announces dates for its upcoming Tire & Rubber Summit 2019. This unique and important event will take place on June 11 & 12, 2019 in Toronto.This Summit will explore the tire and rubber industry’s advances in technology, innovation, regulation and economics through insights from executives in rubber companies, non-tire manufacturers, rubber compounders, suppliers, auxiliary businesses, and regulators who will discuss rubber industry issues from uniquely Canadian perspective.Driving to the FutureThe focus of the Summit will be on the speed of technological advancements in the tire and automotive industries and their effect on product development, manufacturing processes, and other business aspects.“This is a unique event in the tire and rubber industry,” says Glenn Maidment, President, TRAC. “When it comes to technology, industries across the globe are living through some very exciting times; and our 2019 Summit will discuss the technologies that are changing how rubber manufacturers do business today and tomorrow: autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning and others.”The event will bring together industry professionals and expert panelists to discuss the technologies that reverberate throughout the industry. All the expertise comes from executives in rubber companies, non-tire manufacturers, rubber compounders, suppliers, auxiliary businesses, and regulators who together will discuss rubber industry issues from uniquely Canadian perspective.To learn more about this distinctive industry event and to register, please visit http://bit.ly/TRS-2019 About the Tire and Rubber Association of CanadaFounded in 1920, the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC; www.tracanada.ca ) is a cornerstone of the national rubber manufacturing industry, serving tire makers, rubber products manufacturers and importers as well as rubber recyclers and suppliers of goods and services related to the industry. Over the past century, TRAC has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and became one of the most respected industry organizations worldwide.Media Contact:Michael MajernikEmail: mmajernik@tracanada.caPhone: 519.249.0366TRAC: www.tracanada.ca www.betiresmart.ca ;Twitter: @TRAC_News



