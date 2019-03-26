Biometric Sensor 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Biometric Sensor Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Biometric Sensor Market 2019

Biometry refers to statistical analysis of the biological data, that is, analysis of physical and behavioral characteristics. Sensors generally calculate electrical capacity, light, pressure, speed, and temperature. These sensors are compact in design, therefore can be installed in devices conveniently. It is a breakthrough technology, which eradicates various security-related issues from different domains. They are specially designed units made to scan and analyze the vein patterns or the unique features in your fingertip, becoming the necessity in the modern world. The global biometric sensor industry is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in the cyber-attacks and security threats. However, high investment for R&D is projected to hamper the growth of biometric sensor market.

The significant impacting factors include increase in security threat and rise in the demand for biometric sensors analysis in smart gadgets. In the past few years, the dependency on Internet has increased significantly, hence there is a need for better security and authentication methods. Biometric sensors are used in commercialized buildings, banking sectors, medical & research labs, and in smart weapons owing to their advantages.

The global Biometric Sensor market is valued at 920 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biometric Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biometric Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

3m

Suprema Inc.

Crossmatch Technologies Inc.

Idex Asa

Infineon Technologies Ag

Fulcrum Biometrics

Safran

Precise Biometrics Ab

Nec Corporation

Zkteco Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Capacitive Sensors

Ultra Sound Sensors

Optical Sensors

Thermal Sensors

Electric Field Sensors

Segment by Application

Consumers Electronics

Commercial Centers & Buildings

Medical Research & Lab

Bank & Finance Service Sector

Others



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Biometric Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biometric Sensor

1.2 Biometric Sensor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biometric Sensor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Capacitive Sensors

1.2.3 Ultra Sound Sensors

1.2.4 Optical Sensors

1.2.5 Thermal Sensors

1.2.6 Electric Field Sensors

1.3 Biometric Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biometric Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumers Electronics

1.3.3 Commercial Centers & Buildings

1.3.4 Medical Research & Lab

1.3.5 Bank & Finance Service Sector

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Biometric Sensor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biometric Sensor Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Biometric Sensor Market Size

1.5.1 Global Biometric Sensor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Biometric Sensor Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biometric Sensor Business

7.1 3m

7.1.1 3m Biometric Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biometric Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3m Biometric Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Suprema Inc.

7.2.1 Suprema Inc. Biometric Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biometric Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Suprema Inc. Biometric Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Crossmatch Technologies Inc.

7.3.1 Crossmatch Technologies Inc. Biometric Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biometric Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Crossmatch Technologies Inc. Biometric Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Idex Asa

7.4.1 Idex Asa Biometric Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biometric Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Idex Asa Biometric Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Infineon Technologies Ag

7.5.1 Infineon Technologies Ag Biometric Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biometric Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Infineon Technologies Ag Biometric Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fulcrum Biometrics

7.6.1 Fulcrum Biometrics Biometric Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biometric Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fulcrum Biometrics Biometric Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Safran

7.7.1 Safran Biometric Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biometric Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Safran Biometric Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Precise Biometrics Ab

7.8.1 Precise Biometrics Ab Biometric Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biometric Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Precise Biometrics Ab Biometric Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



