Craig Schoenfeld Understands the Power of Storytelling

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you want to succeed in politics and business, you have to utilize the power of storytelling. For years Craig Schoenfeld has helped clients in politics and beyond to utilize this powerful tool.If there is one thing Craig Schoenfeld has focused on in his twenty plus years in politics, it’s the importance of telling powerful and meaningful stories. There is no doubt that every great business owner, public speaker, politician and activist from Martin Luther King Jr., to Steve Jobs understand the art and power of great storytelling.“People get caught up on the big picture and they often forget to start with the why,” explained Craig Schoenfeld . “I always remind my clients that if you don’t know why you are doing something, your audience won’t either and they can’t get behind someone they don’t believe in.”People today connect to others more than ever before and your potential target demographics are all drawn to captivating leaders and organizations that can communicate a meaningful and engaging story. This form of storytelling can connect your audience to an idea larger than ourselves and gives your audience the chance to feel like they are a part of the story on a deeper level.This kind of storytelling is especially powerful in political messaging and you see it clearly whenever a politician announces a run for President of the United States.“They tend to focus on a specific type of messaging that will resonate with their base and take their message to new heights,” explained Craig Schoenfeld. “Politicians focus on this type of messaging because it’s the most shareable and a conversation starter.”All great companies and leaders understand the importance of crafting a story that people want to share and talk about. This type of evangelism is something that great companies and leaders focus on when crafting stories for the public. You want your target audience to feel so moved and so connected to the story you are sharing that they talk about it everywhere they go, from the grocery store to college campuses.Another great example of utilizing the power of storytelling was President Barack Obama’s meteoric rise during his first Presidential run. More than ever before, people all around the country all felt connected to the same story so much so that they had to share it with everyone they came in contact with.If you can tap into the power of storytelling, Craig Schoenfeld believes you can take your company and message to new heights. To learn more and to connect with Craig Schoenfeld, click here.



