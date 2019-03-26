Global Celecoxib Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Celecoxib Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Executive Summary

Global Celecoxib Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Celecoxib Market is continuously growing in global scenario over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Celecoxib market is increasing prevalence of acute pains and musculoskeletal pain in adults. Acute pain and musculoskeletal pain are necessary to treat as they affect the body of humans which results in positive impact in the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand from end user industries is also a factor which drives the market of celecoxib. The one of the major restraining factor of global celecoxib market is restrictive use of its relative complications. Celecoxib is a COX-2 selective nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug. It is used to treat the pain and inflammation of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, acute pain in adult, painful menstruation and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis in people two years or older. Celecoxib is available by prescription in capsule form. Celecoxib offers various advantages such as it provides relief in pains, reduce swelling, reduce stiffness & discomfort associated with diseases and safe to use at higher risk for stomach related side effects. The regional analysis of Global Celecoxib Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Pfizer

Shire

Teva

Mylan

Chengdu Suncadia Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Chiatai Qingjiang Pharmaceutical

Anhui Heyi Chemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

50mg Celecoxib

100mg Celecoxib

200mg Celecoxib

400mg Celecoxib

By End-User/Application:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Acute Pain

Musculoskeletal Pain

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Celecoxib Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

