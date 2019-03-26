CBD Hemp Oil Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market

Derived from the stalk and seed of cannabis (hemp) plants, cannabidiol (CBD) oil or CBD hemp oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychotropic and therefore doesn’t cause a euphoric high

France, Estonia, Netherlands, Italy are the key industry hemp planting areas in Europe. As for the consumption of CBD hemp oil, Netherlands is the largest consumer and held 40.83% share in 2018. Other regions also keep fast growth. The European CBD hemp oil market surged from 12.41 million USD in 2013 to 45.43 million USD in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the CBD Hemp Oil market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CBD Hemp Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CBD Hemp Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the CBD Hemp Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

CBD Nutraceutical

CBD Food

CBD Cosmetics

CBD Medical

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

BAFA Gmbh

Protect Pharma Rakitovica

Biobloom Hemp

Deep Nature Project

Harmony

DragonflyCBD

MH medical hemp GmbH

Celtic Wind

Elixinol

HemPoland

Opencrop GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CBD Hemp Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of CBD Hemp Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CBD Hemp Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CBD Hemp Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of CBD Hemp Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

