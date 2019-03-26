Cycling Apparel Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Global Cycling Apparel Market

This report focuses on the Cycling Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cycling Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, the major manufacturers of Cycling Apparel are Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle, MERIDA, TREK, Capo, Assos, Rapha, Marcello Bergamo, Castelli, Jaggad, Pearl Izumi, GIANT, CCN Sport, Mysenlan, etc. Adidas and Nike is the world leader.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Cycling Apparel consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Cycling Apparel is estimated to be 49084 K Units. On product prices, the slow increase trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Cycling Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 4570 million US$ in 2023, from 3050 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Jaggad

Pearl Izumi

GIANT

CCN Sport

Mysenlan

JAKROO

Spakct

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists

