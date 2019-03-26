Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Managed Service Programme Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation and Forecast to 2019 - 2025

In 2018, the global Managed Service Programme market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Managed Service Programme status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Service Programme development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Broadleaf 
Oracle 
HCMWORKS 
Adecco 
Microsoft 
ManpowerGroup 
Morson 
Cisco 
AMN Healthcare 
Nutanix 
Druva 
Splunk 
Hays 
Fujitsu Ltd. 
Hewlett-Packard Co. 
IBM Corp. 
Xerox Corp 
American Reprographics Co. 
Canon Inc. 
CentraComm Communications Ltd. 
CGI Group Inc. 
Computer Sciences Corp. 
Dell Inc. 

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Information Services 
Business-to-business Integration 
Supply Chain Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into 
Medical Field 
Electronic Field 
IT Field 
Smart Grid Field 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Managed Service Programme status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Managed Service Programme development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Managed Service Programme Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Information Services 
1.4.3 Business-to-business Integration 
1.4.4 Supply Chain Managed Services 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Managed Service Programme Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Medical Field 
1.5.3 Electronic Field 
1.5.4 IT Field 
1.5.5 Smart Grid Field 
1.5.6 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Managed Service Programme Market Size 
2.2 Managed Service Programme Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Managed Service Programme Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Managed Service Programme Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Broadleaf 
12.1.1 Broadleaf Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Managed Service Programme Introduction 
12.1.4 Broadleaf Revenue in Managed Service Programme Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Broadleaf Recent Development 
12.2 Oracle 
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Managed Service Programme Introduction 
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Managed Service Programme Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development 
12.3 HCMWORKS 
12.3.1 HCMWORKS Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Managed Service Programme Introduction 
12.3.4 HCMWORKS Revenue in Managed Service Programme Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 HCMWORKS Recent Development 
12.4 Adecco 
12.4.1 Adecco Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Managed Service Programme Introduction 
12.4.4 Adecco Revenue in Managed Service Programme Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Adecco Recent Development 
12.5 Microsoft 
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Managed Service Programme Introduction 
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Managed Service Programme Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development 

