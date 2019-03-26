Author and Menopause Expert Dr. Anna Garrett to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUTV News today announced it will feature menopause expert Dr. Anna Garrett in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, March 28th at 1pm EDT.

Dr. Anna Garrett is the author of Perimenopause: The Savvy Sister's Guide to Hormone Harmony due Monday April 7th, 2019.

“This book is all about what to expect when you’re expecting menopause,” says Dr. Garrett. “I want to create a whole generation of women who know what's coming so we can eliminate all this mystery around menopause and all the misery that goes along with it.”

Dr. Garrett combines her experience as a pharmacist and certified coach to help women navigate perimenopause.

“We have generally thought of menopause as all about hot flashes, because that's what is portrayed in media,” says Dr. Garrett, “but there’s also anxiety, weight gain, insomnia, dry eyes, short-term memory loss, muscle aches, bladder incontinence, even pain during sex.”

“It’s frustrating for me to watch women suffer needlessly because there are options to make perimenopause and menopause more manageable.”

The women Dr. Garrett works with tend to want to avoid hormone replacement, so the focus is primarily on lifestyle and supplementation. Still, that doesn’t mean hormones should not be a consideration. In fact, they very well could be the answer.

According to a recent survey, only 20 percent of OBGYN residency programs offer hormone education. Doctors simply don't receive adequate training in hormones in medical school or in residency, but they’re supposed to be the experts. In addition, many physicians are still operating on data from a Women's Health Initiative study in 2002, which claimed estrogen replacement therapy could lead to an increased risk of cancer, effectively eliminating hormone replacement as an option and shutting the door on the science of hormones.

While it’s true that hormone replacement is a little bit chemistry and a little bit alchemy—there's as much art to it as science—hormone testing can help determine any imbalances.

“We don't take a shotgun approach to hormones,” says Dr. Garrett. “When they work with me, the first step is to do a very detailed health history and get an idea of what their goals are, what they want to accomplish. We create a customized plan of recommendations for lifestyle and supplements and, if necessary, bio-identical hormone replacement. Some women take the plan and go and implement it themselves. For others those who need help with implementation, we develop an ongoing coaching relationship to accomplish that.”

For more information on Dr. Anna Garrett, visit www.drannagarrett.com

Perimenopause: The Savvy Sister's Guide to Hormone Harmony is available for preorder on Amazon



