Global Dealer Management: Market Analysis, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025
Description:
‘DMS’ is a widely used acronym in the auto dealer industry that stands for dealer management system. A DMS is traditionally known as a software platform dealers use for managing their vehicle inventory, deals (cash, finance, wholesale, buy here pay here (BHPH), etc.), customer information, credit reports and printing paperwork.
In the past, many dealers found the need to login to separate software systems to truly run their business. On top of a traditional dealer management system platform, a dealer may need to login to another system to submit deals to lenders, another to manage their customer communication (CRM) and yet another to manage their website and online marketing and possibly more.
In 2018, the global Dealer Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Dealer Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dealer Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
CA
Cox Automotive
CDK Global
Reynolds and Reynolds
RouteOne
DealerSocket
Internet Brands
Dominion Enterprises
Wipro
Epicor
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Dealer Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Dealer Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dealer Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Dealer Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Dealer Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Dealer Management Market Size
2.2 Dealer Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Dealer Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Dealer Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Dealer Management Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 CA
12.2.1 CA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dealer Management Introduction
12.2.4 CA Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CA Recent Development
12.3 Cox Automotive
12.3.1 Cox Automotive Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Dealer Management Introduction
12.3.4 Cox Automotive Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cox Automotive Recent Development
12.4 CDK Global
12.4.1 CDK Global Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Dealer Management Introduction
12.4.4 CDK Global Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 CDK Global Recent Development
12.5 Reynolds and Reynolds
12.5.1 Reynolds and Reynolds Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Dealer Management Introduction
12.5.4 Reynolds and Reynolds Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Reynolds and Reynolds Recent Development
12.6 RouteOne
12.6.1 RouteOne Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Dealer Management Introduction
12.6.4 RouteOne Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 RouteOne Recent Development
12.7 DealerSocket
12.7.1 DealerSocket Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Dealer Management Introduction
12.7.4 DealerSocket Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 DealerSocket Recent Development
12.8 Internet Brands
12.8.1 Internet Brands Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Dealer Management Introduction
12.8.4 Internet Brands Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Internet Brands Recent Development
12.9 Dominion Enterprises
12.9.1 Dominion Enterprises Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Dealer Management Introduction
12.9.4 Dominion Enterprises Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Dominion Enterprises Recent Development
12.10 Wipro
12.10.1 Wipro Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Dealer Management Introduction
12.10.4 Wipro Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Wipro Recent Development
12.11 Epicor
12.12 SAP
Continued…..
