Global Dealer Management: Market Analysis, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Dealer Management Market 2019

Dealer Management Market 2019


Description: 


‘DMS’ is a widely used acronym in the auto dealer industry that stands for dealer management system. A DMS is traditionally known as a software platform dealers use for managing their vehicle inventory, deals (cash, finance, wholesale, buy here pay here (BHPH), etc.), customer information, credit reports and printing paperwork. 
In the past, many dealers found the need to login to separate software systems to truly run their business. On top of a traditional dealer management system platform, a dealer may need to login to another system to submit deals to lenders, another to manage their customer communication (CRM) and yet another to manage their website and online marketing and possibly more. 

In 2018, the global Dealer Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dealer Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dealer Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
IBM 
CA 
Cox Automotive 
CDK Global 
Reynolds and Reynolds 
RouteOne 
DealerSocket 
Internet Brands 
Dominion Enterprises 
Wipro 
Epicor 
SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-premise 
Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into 
Automotive 
Retail 
Manufacturing 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Dealer Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Dealer Management development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dealer Management are as follows: 
History Year: 2014-2018 
Base Year: 2018 
Estimated Year: 2019 
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025 
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Dealer Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 On-premise 
1.4.3 Cloud 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Dealer Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Automotive 
1.5.3 Retail 
1.5.4 Manufacturing 
1.5.5 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Dealer Management Market Size 
2.2 Dealer Management Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Dealer Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Dealer Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 IBM 
12.1.1 IBM Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Dealer Management Introduction 
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development 
12.2 CA 
12.2.1 CA Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Dealer Management Introduction 
12.2.4 CA Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 CA Recent Development 
12.3 Cox Automotive 
12.3.1 Cox Automotive Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Dealer Management Introduction 
12.3.4 Cox Automotive Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Cox Automotive Recent Development 
12.4 CDK Global 
12.4.1 CDK Global Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Dealer Management Introduction 
12.4.4 CDK Global Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 CDK Global Recent Development 
12.5 Reynolds and Reynolds 
12.5.1 Reynolds and Reynolds Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Dealer Management Introduction 
12.5.4 Reynolds and Reynolds Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Reynolds and Reynolds Recent Development 
12.6 RouteOne 
12.6.1 RouteOne Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Dealer Management Introduction 
12.6.4 RouteOne Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 RouteOne Recent Development 
12.7 DealerSocket 
12.7.1 DealerSocket Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Dealer Management Introduction 
12.7.4 DealerSocket Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 DealerSocket Recent Development 
12.8 Internet Brands 
12.8.1 Internet Brands Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Dealer Management Introduction 
12.8.4 Internet Brands Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Internet Brands Recent Development 
12.9 Dominion Enterprises 
12.9.1 Dominion Enterprises Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Dealer Management Introduction 
12.9.4 Dominion Enterprises Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Dominion Enterprises Recent Development 
12.10 Wipro 
12.10.1 Wipro Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Dealer Management Introduction 
12.10.4 Wipro Revenue in Dealer Management Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Wipro Recent Development 
12.11 Epicor 
12.12 SAP

Continued…..

