Global 2 in 1 Laptops Market 2019- Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

A 2-in-1 PC, also known as a 2-in-1 tablet, 2-In-1 Laptops, 2-in-1 detachable laplet, or simply 2-in-1, is a portable computer that shares characteristics of both tablets and laptops. Before the emergence of 2-in-1s, the terms convertible and hybrid were already in use by technology journalists. The term convertible typically referred to 2-in-1 PCs that featured some type of keyboard concealment mechanism that allowed the keyboard to be slid or rotated behind the back of the chassis, while the term hybrid typically referred to devices that featured a hot-pluggable complimentary keyboard.

The 2-In-1 Laptops Market has developed rapidly in the past five years, and were greatly welcomed by people around the world. Currently the market has matured and being dominated by North America and Europe; Asia Pacifica is the fastest developing region, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India etc.

Currently, the Windows 2-In-1 Laptops are dominating the global market, in future the Android and the dual system (Android & Windows) will play more important roles; and now most of the screen size is between 10 inch and 13 inch, but some players have released the larger screens to meet the multiplex demand.

The global 2 in 1 Laptops market is valued at 18600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 54800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2 in 1 Laptops volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2 in 1 Laptops market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Microsoft

Lenovo

Samsung

HP

Dell

Asus

Huawei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Screen Size Less Than 12 inch

Screen Size 12-14 inch

Screen Size More Than 14 inch

Segment by Application

Windows

Android

IOS

Other

