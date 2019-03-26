Global Turmeric Extract: Market Analysis, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Turmeric Extract – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Turmeric is extracted from curcuma zingiberaceae plants a pigment, there are also other zingiberaceae plants.

Turmeric extract mainly used in sausage products, canned food, sauce halogen products products such as coloring. Medical studies have shown that curcumin has the functions of reducing blood fat, resisting tumor, anti-inflammatory and cholagogic and antioxidant effects.

The global Turmeric Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Turmeric Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Turmeric Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hunan Kanerga Pharmaceutical

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology

Hunan MT Health

Xi'an Lyphar Biotech

Xian Sost Biotech

Xi'an Sonwu Biotech

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology

SILVERLINE CHEMICALS

Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0.95

0.98

Other

Segment by Application

Pharma & Healthcare

Cosmetic & Skin Care

Food & Feed Additives

Dye Additives

Other

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Turmeric Extract Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Turmeric Extract

1.2 Turmeric Extract Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Turmeric Extract Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 0.95

1.2.3 0.98

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Turmeric Extract Segment by Application

1.3.1 Turmeric Extract Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pharma & Healthcare

1.3.3 Cosmetic & Skin Care

1.3.4 Food & Feed Additives

1.3.5 Dye Additives

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Turmeric Extract Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Turmeric Extract Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Turmeric Extract Market Size

1.5.1 Global Turmeric Extract Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Turmeric Extract Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Turmeric Extract Business

7.1 Hunan Kanerga Pharmaceutical

7.1.1 Hunan Kanerga Pharmaceutical Turmeric Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Turmeric Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hunan Kanerga Pharmaceutical Turmeric Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Shaanxi Guanjie Technology

7.2.1 Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Turmeric Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Turmeric Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Turmeric Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hunan MT Health

7.3.1 Hunan MT Health Turmeric Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Turmeric Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hunan MT Health Turmeric Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Xi'an Lyphar Biotech

7.4.1 Xi'an Lyphar Biotech Turmeric Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Turmeric Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Xi'an Lyphar Biotech Turmeric Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Xian Sost Biotech

7.5.1 Xian Sost Biotech Turmeric Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Turmeric Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Xian Sost Biotech Turmeric Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Xi'an Sonwu Biotech

7.6.1 Xi'an Sonwu Biotech Turmeric Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Turmeric Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Xi'an Sonwu Biotech Turmeric Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology

7.7.1 Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Turmeric Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Turmeric Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Turmeric Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SILVERLINE CHEMICALS

7.8.1 SILVERLINE CHEMICALS Turmeric Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Turmeric Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SILVERLINE CHEMICALS Turmeric Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech

7.9.1 Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech Turmeric Extract Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Turmeric Extract Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech Turmeric Extract Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

