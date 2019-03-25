Vblock Dutch Releases 3rd Studio Album "Confessions of a Rude Boy" #COARB
VBE CEO delivers a Hip-hop masterpiece following up on his 2017 release Kingston 11. Choc-full-o-hits, #COARB delivers much variety leaving nothing to chance.
As a veteran of more than 10+ yrs in the Music Biz as an artist / business owner, the Brooklyn NY bred, Raleigh NC based entrepreneur, Vblock Dutch is taking a more modernized approach of promoting his brand VBE by taking a deliberate approach to his unique sound, infusing various different genres to form a mashup that is easily recognizable to music fans worldwide. With laser focus on Social media marketing and digital distribution through partners like Amazon, Google, Spotify, Apple, Youtube, Pandora, etc #COARB is already proving itself to be a hit with his loyal fanbase. Released January 21st 2019, The Album has steadily been gaining recognition in underground circles based previously off of word-of-mouth and social media engagements but has since been picked up by several platforms ramping up the reach to a larger audience which has allowed #COARB the deﬁnite potential to go viral for 2019. Download and stream #COARB (Confessions Of A Rude Boy) from your preferred platform and follow Vblock Dutch on Social Media at Vblockent
