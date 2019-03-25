WILD TONIC® Partners with Louis Glunz Beer, Inc. to Share Innovative Ferments with Chicago

Wild Tonic Hoppy Buzz 5.6% ABV Hard Jun Kombucha - 4 pack Wild Tonic Mango Ginger 5.6% ABV Hard Jun Kombucha- 4 pack Wild Tonic Raspberry Goji Rose 5.6% ABV Hard Jun Kombucha- 4 pack

COTTONWOOD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Omen Bottling, LLC® manufacturers of WILD TONIC® Jun Kombucha announces its partnership with Louis Glunz Beer, Inc. Together, these two industry leaders from vastly different ends of the spectrum, will bring Chicagoland the absolutely delicious, trendsetting Hard Jun that is taking the country by storm!Critics---from Forbes and The Washington Post to Beverage Industry and BIN Magazine---and consumers, alike, are hailing these unusually smooth, subtle, sophisticated and refreshing ferments that are transforming the beverage industry! Most recently, WILD TONIC® swept an entire category---receiving Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals in the Fruit & Spice Ale-Kombucha-High ABV category---at the Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition (GIBCC). With flavors like Hoppy Buzz®, Mango Ginger, and Raspberry Goji Rose 5.6% ABV touching down at this moment, ‘The Great American City’ will now have its “day in the Jun!”“We are proud to enter into this partnership with Louis Glunz Beer, Inc.,” stated Dale Kamarata, WILD TONIC® COO. “Now, on the cusp of our 4th anniversary, we relish the opportunity to work with those who have been leading the distribution industry for 130 years.” WILD TONIC® Founder and Master Brewer Holly Lyman expressed her enthusiasm adding “This is one of those dream partnerships for us. We are particularly pleased because Louis Glunz’s dedication to quality customer service and product education echo our own.”President Jerry Glunz declared “WILD TONIC® is a truly unique product, at the forefront of new and exciting category. We at Louis Glunz Beer, Inc. are very excited to be partnering with them to bring this outstanding product to our friends in the Chicagoland area.” General Sales Manager Jim Gobby added “As we begin a new chapter at Louis Glunz, we couldn’t be more thrilled about creating a long lasting partnership with WILD TONIC®. We truly believe that this portfolio will not only create a new category in the market, but will truly transcend across all channels of retail accounts. We feel very fortunate to be on the ground floor of the Hard Kombucha campaign, and are extremely honored, and dedicated to creating its success across the Chicagoland market!”About Good Omen Bottling, LLC®At WILD TONIC®, our passion is for pioneering cutting edge ferments in the world of Craft Brewing. Our leading award-winning Hard Jun Kombucha, along with our non-alcohol Jun, emanate mastery of the ancient art of fermentation with the unique use of sustainably sourced honey for an unparalleled signature smooth taste. We infuse exotic varietals of teas with organic fruits and botanicals to create light yet flavorful elixirs that promote an overall sense of wellbeing and elevated drinking experience. The effervescent nectar inside of each cobalt blue bottle is a crafted expression of our commitment to uncompromising quality, exceptional taste and conservation of the bee population for future generations. At WILD TONIC®, we want you to feel good about what’s inside.About Louis Glunz Beer, Inc.Through the efficient utilization of our highly motivated and trained employees, Louis Glunz Beer, Inc., a professional beverage distributor, will strive to provide exceptional representation of all of our suppliers, while providing our customers unsurpassed customer service, for every sale on every call.To learn more about the WILD TONIC® brand, visit http://www.wildtonic.com/ For a complete press listing, please visit: https://www.wildtonic.com/the-buzz/media/ To learn more about Louis Glunz Beer, Inc., visit: https://www.glunzbeers.com/



