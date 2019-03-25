Dr. Eugenio Galindo provides a closer look at the Texas Medical Association

Physician Dr. Eugenio Galindo shares an insight into the Texas Medical Association following his decades-long oncology career.

MISSION, TEXAS, USA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A member of the Texas Medical Association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, respected oncologist Dr. Eugenio Galindo is also a member of the American College of Physicians, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Here, Dr. Galindo shares an insight into the Texas Medical Association, the largest state medical society in the United States."Whether a doctor is in a solo, small, or group practice, the Texas Medical Association offers many of the essential services, educational resources, and tools called for by physicians here in the Lone Star State," reveals oncologist Dr. Galindo, a specialist cancer doctor, and a resident of the Rio Grande Valley.The Texas Medical Association was first established by a group of physicians in 1853 to provide medical and public health education for physicians in Texas and their patients. "Right from its inception, the association has also focused on legislative and regulatory advocacy and health policy research," adds Dr. Galindo. "The very first president of the Texas Medical Association," he goes on, "was Joseph Taylor, while today, currently in charge is association president Douglas Curran, MD."A professional nonprofit organization currently representing more than 53,000 physicians, residents, medical student, and alliance members, in 1991 the Texas Medical Association opened the 'History of Medicine Gallery' on the ground floor of the association's headquarters in Austin. "Items from the Texas Medical Association archives and collections," Dr. Galindo reveals, "are displayed in regularly changing exhibits within the gallery."Furthermore, the Texas Medical Association also owns and publishes 'Texas Medicine,' a monthly members' news magazine which presents information on public health, medical economics, science, medicolegal issues, medical education, legislative affairs, and more."More recently," Dr. Eugenio Galindo adds , wrapping up, "the Texas Medical Association has, in addition, begun publishing a monthly e-newsletter called 'Action' which reports, digitally, and via email, on the latest information surrounding the medical community here in Texas."Graduating in the 1980s and practicing at the South Texas Cancer Center for six years before transferring to McAllen Oncology in Edinburg, Texas, where he remains settled today, Dr. Eugenio Galindo is an experienced and highly-regarded oncologist. In addition to the Texas Medical Association, Dr. Galindo—who is fluent in English and Spanish—is likewise a member of the Hidalgo-Starr County Medical Society and both the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American College of Physicians. Today, Dr. Galindo also holds the title of Medical Director at the Edinburg-based DHR Health Oncology Institute.To find out more about Dr. Eugenio Galindo or to get in touch, please visit https://www.facebook.com/McAllenOncology/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.