Dr. Eugenio Galindo offers an insight into decades-long oncology career

Specialist cancer physician Dr. Eugenio Galindo reflects on his years of training and practice as an oncologist.

MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- First graduating in the 1980s before practicing at the South Texas Cancer Center from 1994 until 2000, and at McAllen Oncology in Edinburg, Texas from 2000 until today, Dr. Eugenio Galindo is an experienced and highly-regarded oncologist based in the Rio Grande Valley.Earning a Fellowship of Medical Oncology and Medical Hematology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in 1994, having successfully completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. Galindo has gone on to earn a number of society memberships and awards. "These include membership to the Texas Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology," he reveals.Dr. Galindo is also a member of the American Medical Association and the Hidalgo-Starr County Medical Society. Furthermore, accolades and awards obtained by the specialist cancer doctor include an early 1991 acknowledgment for colon cancer screening, and a house staff science program award from Case Western Reserve University. "I was also named the graduate resident who had manifested the highest level of ethical compassion and human standards of patient care during my training," reveals Dr. Galindo.Fluent in English and Spanish, Dr. Eugenio Galindo also boasts several publishing credits, including in the Journal of Oncology. The specialist physician also has a number of textbook credits, including a review and follow-up surrounding early breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, and care, published in Brazil.Dr. Galindo's current licenses include State of Texas and State of Ohio Medical Licenses. Certifications held by the oncologist, meanwhile, include ECFMG 386-815-5, Federation Licensing Examination, and Oncology Board Certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "I also hold a further dedicated Internal Medicine Board Certification from the Pennsylvania-based physician-evaluation organization," adds the doctor.Positions held by Dr. Galindo during his three-and-a-half decades in medicine have included Health Center Coordinator at the Universidad de Monterrey in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, between 1985 and 1988, as well as On-Call House Officer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the early 1990s, to name just two.Dr. Galindo also acted as Junior Facility Associate at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, before taking a Chief Fellow position at the same institution. More recently, until 2013, Dr. Galindo was McAllen Oncology's Laboratory Director, now filling the role of the organization's Clinical Consultant. Today, he also holds the title of Medical Director at the Edinburg-based DHR Health Oncology Institute.To find out more about Dr. Eugenio Galindo or to get in touch, please visit https://www.facebook.com/McAllenOncology/



