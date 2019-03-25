Issued by Super Brush LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo

We are frequently asked how our durable, lint-free and adhesive-free foam swabs can be used to an advantage in the surgical suite, and we’re proud to talk about it”
— Diane Henry, Director of Sales

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will exhibit at AORN - the largest gathering of perioperative professionals in the world, with over 5600 expected to attend this year in Nashville.

The Super Brush team will be at Booth #3040 April 7-9, explaining how including Super Brush foam swabs will increase the value of supplier kits to surgical suites.

“We are frequently asked how our durable, lint-free and adhesive-free foam swabs can be used to an advantage in the surgical suite, and we’re proud to talk about the many ways Super Brush foam swabs can add to the value of a kit,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “For instance, Super Brush foam swabs can be used for application of antiseptics and skin barrier films and can be pre-saturated with fluids for single-use application. In addition, our foam swabs are manufactured without adhesives so that they do not include contaminating chemicals.”

Super Brush LLC manufactures their foam swabs in the USA, where it has been manufacturing for over 65 years. Super Brush’s quality system is certified to ISO 13485:2016 and the manufacturing facility is FDA registered.

For more information on the benefits of Super Brush foam swabs, visit Booth #3040 at AORN April 7th through 9th, at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN - or contact sales@superbrush.com today.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

