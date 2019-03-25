Remodeling Expert Names Top Reasons to Update that Bathroom Now

American Home Improvements distills 60 years of bathroom remodeling experience with website post listing “Six Reasons You Need to Update Your Bathroom Now”

INDIANA, ELKHART, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elkhart, IN; March 25, 2019 – American Home Improvements has released a new article outlining six reasons homeowners should consider a bathroom remodeling project as a top priority. Company president Doug Kline said, “Based on our company’s 60 years in the home remodeling business we’ve outlined the six most important reasons to put bathroom remodeling at the top of a homeowner’s list of home improvements.”The article “Six Reason You Need to Remodel Your Bathroom Now” includes information on bathroom safety, addressing plumbing problems, home resale value, energy efficiency and more. The entire article can be accessed at https://www.amhomeimp.com/bathrooms The company’s web developers at Precept Partner’s added, “We also made the ‘Six Reasons to Remodel Your Bathroom’ article available from a link in a blue “starburst” at the top of the company’s homepage at https://www.amhomeimp.com . Once a visitor clicks through to the article they can read it online on a desktop computer, tablet or smartphone.”American Home Improvements provides a variety of home improvement services in north central Indiana and southwest Michigan including roofing and siding projects, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, garage and deck construction, as well as replacement windows and flooring.About American Home Improvements:Started in 1959, family-owned American Home Improvements has had the privilege of building and improving thousands of homes and businesses in Michiana. They’re success is as much a result of family integrity and communication as it is devotion to the best materials and highest craftsmanship. American Home Improvement’s goal is to make each-and-every client 100% happy with their new remodeling project. For additional details visit www.AmHomeImp.com About Precept Partners:Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, the Webby award and many others. More at www.PreceptPartners.com



