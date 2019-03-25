$IMTL Image Protect Insiders Currently Buying Stock In The Open Market

Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL)

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL – March 24, 2019 ( undergroundstocks.com Newswire ) – UndergroundStocks.com, an elite wall street independent small cap media group with a history of bringing lucrative opportunities, Updates on Image Protect, Inc. ( OTC: IMTL ).Image ProtectImage Protect is a revolutionary technology platform for image rights management and protection, which seamlessly registers, manages, and monetizes digital content for the creative community. Using Artificial Intelligence, Image Protect streamlines image registration, management, protection and distribution, allowing content creators to benefit from new revenue models and faster payments.Insiders Form 4sForm 4 is a United States SEC filing that relates to insider trading. Every director, officer or owner of more than 10% of a class of equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 must file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission a statement of ownership regarding such security. The initial filing is on Form 3 and changes are reported on Form 4. The annual statement of beneficial ownership of securities is on Form 5. The forms contain information on the reporting person's relationship to the company and on purchases and sales of such equity securities.Form 4 is stored in SEC's EDGAR database.A Form 4 must be filed before the end of the second business day following a change in ownership of securities or derivative securities (including the exercise or grant of stock options) for individuals subject to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.On March 20, 2019 the company released six form 4s filings , this is usually a good sign for shareholders. If insiders are buying the stock, it is a positive indicator. After all, who better to know the current business environment and the future prospects of the company than the insiders.



