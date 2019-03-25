Degradable Materials Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Degradable Materials -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Degradable Materials Industry

Description

Degradable Materials -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Photodegradable plastic is made of oil-based polymers, which when exposed to sunlight breaks by weakening of bonds. In addition, it contains a chemical additive, which absorbs light and attacks the polymer and breaks the bonds. Biodegradable plastics are made from oil or from plant-based products that are attacked by bacteria, fungi, or other microorganisms, which help plastics to degrade.

Households are the major producers of plastic waste and most of the waste comes from packaging. These wastes are dumped on landfills and few are recycled. Discarded packaging litter is hazardous to the living forms. Thus, increase in environmental concerns has led to the development of photodegradable and biodegradable packaging material.

Stringent government regulation to reduce plastic wastes has fueled the demand for biodegradable materials for packaging, thereby driving the market growth. Environmentalists and researchers are developing photodegradable and biodegradable packaging material, which includes polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene succinate (PBS), PHBV, and others.

The global Degradable Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Degradable Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Degradable Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Metabolix

BASF

Corbion (PURAC)

Natureworks

Biome Technologies

Mitsubishi Chemical

Plantic Technologies

Bio-On

Meredian

Tianan Biologic Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By product

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

PHBV

Others

By degradation medthod

Photodegradable

Biodegradable

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Electronics Packaging

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Degradable Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Degradable Materials

1.2 Degradable Materials Segment By product

1.2.1 Global Degradable Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison By product (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

1.2.3 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

1.2.4 PHBV

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Degradable Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Degradable Materials Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging

1.3.4 Electronics Packaging

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Degradable Materials Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Degradable Materials Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Degradable Materials Market Size

1.5.1 Global Degradable Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Degradable Materials Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Degradable Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Degradable Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Degradable Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Degradable Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Degradable Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Degradable Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Degradable Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Degradable Materials Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Degradable Materials Business

7.1 Metabolix

7.1.1 Metabolix Degradable Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Degradable Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Metabolix Degradable Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Degradable Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Degradable Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Degradable Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Corbion (PURAC)

7.3.1 Corbion (PURAC) Degradable Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Degradable Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Corbion (PURAC) Degradable Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Natureworks

7.4.1 Natureworks Degradable Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Degradable Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Natureworks Degradable Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Biome Technologies

7.5.1 Biome Technologies Degradable Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Degradable Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Biome Technologies Degradable Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Degradable Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Degradable Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Degradable Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Plantic Technologies

7.7.1 Plantic Technologies Degradable Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Degradable Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Plantic Technologies Degradable Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Bio-On

7.8.1 Bio-On Degradable Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Degradable Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Bio-On Degradable Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Meredian

7.9.1 Meredian Degradable Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Degradable Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Meredian Degradable Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tianan Biologic Materials

7.10.1 Tianan Biologic Materials Degradable Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Degradable Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tianan Biologic Materials Degradable Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

