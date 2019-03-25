WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Emergency Lighting Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023”.

Emergency Lighting Industry 2019

This report analyzes the global emergency lighting market by components (hardware, software, services), by power system (self-contained), by battery type (Ni-cd, lead acid), by light source (incandescent), by application (residential); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global emergency lighting market is expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023.

The major players in global emergency lighting market include:

• Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands)

• Hubbell Lighting Inc. (U.S.)

• Cooper Industries (Ireland)

• Schneider Electric SE (France)

• Emerson (US)

• Legrand S.A. (France)

• Acuity Brands (U.S.)

• Beghelli S.p.A. (Italy)

• Daisalux (Spain)

• Zumtobel Group (Austria)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of components, the global emergency lighting market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On the basis of power system, the global emergency lighting market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Self-Contained

On the basis of battery type, the global emergency lighting market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Ni-Cd

• Lead Acid

On the basis of light source, the global emergency lighting market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Incandescent

On the basis of application, the global emergency lighting market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Residential

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Table 1 Emergency Lighting Market, By Components

Table 2 Emergency Lighting Market, By Power System

Table 3 Emergency Lighting Market, By Battery

Table 4 Emergency Lighting Market, By Light Source

Table 5 Emergency Lighting Market, By Application

Table 6 Emergency Lighting Market, By Region

Table 7 North America Emergency Lighting Market, By Components

Table 8 North America Emergency Lighting Market, By Power System

Table 9 North America Emergency Lighting Market, By Battery

Table 10 North America Emergency Lighting Market, By Light Source

Table 11 North America Emergency Lighting Market, By Application

Table 12 U.S. Emergency Lighting Market, By Software

Table 13 U.S. Emergency Lighting Market, By Power System

Table 14 U.S. Emergency Lighting Market, By Battery

Table 15 U.S. Emergency Lighting Market, By Light Source

Table 16 U.S. Emergency Lighting Market, By Application

Table 17 Canada Emergency Lighting Market, By Components

Table 18 Canada Emergency Lighting Market, By Power System

Table 19 Canada Emergency Lighting Market, By Battery

Table 20 Canada Emergency Lighting Market, By Light Source

Table 21 Canada Emergency Lighting Market, By Application

Table 22 Europe Emergency Lighting Market, By Components

Table 23 Europe Emergency Lighting Market, By Power System

Table 24 Europe Emergency Lighting Market, By Battery

Table 25 Europe Emergency Lighting Market, By Light Source

Continued……

