Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2023

This report analyzes the global electrostatic discharge packaging market by product (bags, trays, boxes & containers, ESD foams, others), by end-users (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, computer peripherals, automotive industry, others), by region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Row); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global electrostatic discharge packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023.
The major players in global electrostatic discharge packaging market include:
• Teknis Limited (U.K.)
• Tandem Equipment Sales, Inc. (U.S.)
• Summit Packaging Solutions (U.S.)
• Stephen Gould Corp. (U.S.)
• Statico (U.S.)
• Elcom UK Ltd (U.K.)
• Protektive Pak (U.S.)
• GWP Group Limited (U.K.)
• Desco Industries Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of product, the global electrostatic discharge packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Bags
• Trays
• Boxes & Containers
• ESD foams
• Others
On the basis of end-users, the global electrostatic discharge packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Communication network infrastructure
• Consumer electronics
• Computer peripherals
• Automotive industry
• Others
On the basis of region, the global electrostatic discharge packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
