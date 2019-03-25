Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2023

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2023”.

Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Industry 2019

This report analyzes the global electrostatic discharge packaging market by product (bags, trays, boxes & containers, ESD foams, others), by end-users (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, computer peripherals, automotive industry, others), by region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Row); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global electrostatic discharge packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023.

The major players in global electrostatic discharge packaging market include:
• Teknis Limited (U.K.)
• Tandem Equipment Sales, Inc. (U.S.)
• Summit Packaging Solutions (U.S.)
• Stephen Gould Corp. (U.S.)
• Statico (U.S.)
• Elcom UK Ltd (U.K.)
• Protektive Pak (U.S.)
• GWP Group Limited (U.K.)
• Desco Industries Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World

On the basis of product, the global electrostatic discharge packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Bags
• Trays
• Boxes & Containers
• ESD foams
• Others

On the basis of end-users, the global electrostatic discharge packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Communication network infrastructure
• Consumer electronics
• Computer peripherals
• Automotive industry
• Others

On the basis of region, the global electrostatic discharge packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Table 1 Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
Table 2 Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users
Table 3 Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Region
Table 4 Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
Table 5 Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users
Table 6 Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Country
Table 7 China Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
Table 8 China Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users
Table 9 Japan Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
Table 10 Japan Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users
Table 11 South Korea Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
Table 12 South Korea Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users
Table 13 India Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
Table 14 India Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users
Table 15 Rest Of Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
Table 16 Rest Of Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users
Table 17 North America Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
Table 18 North America Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users
Table 19 North America Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Country
Table 20 U.S. Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
Table 21 U.S. Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users
Table 22 Canada Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
Table 23 Canada Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users
Table 24 Mexico Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product
Table 25 Mexico Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Continued……

