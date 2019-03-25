WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2023”.

Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global electrostatic discharge packaging market by product (bags, trays, boxes & containers, ESD foams, others), by end-users (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, computer peripherals, automotive industry, others), by region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Row); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global electrostatic discharge packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023.

The major players in global electrostatic discharge packaging market include:

• Teknis Limited (U.K.)

• Tandem Equipment Sales, Inc. (U.S.)

• Summit Packaging Solutions (U.S.)

• Stephen Gould Corp. (U.S.)

• Statico (U.S.)

• Elcom UK Ltd (U.K.)

• Protektive Pak (U.S.)

• GWP Group Limited (U.K.)

• Desco Industries Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of product, the global electrostatic discharge packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Bags

• Trays

• Boxes & Containers

• ESD foams

• Others

On the basis of end-users, the global electrostatic discharge packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Communication network infrastructure

• Consumer electronics

• Computer peripherals

• Automotive industry

• Others

On the basis of region, the global electrostatic discharge packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Table 1 Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product

Table 2 Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Table 3 Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Region

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Table 6 Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Country

Table 7 China Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product

Table 8 China Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Table 9 Japan Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product

Table 10 Japan Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Table 11 South Korea Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product

Table 12 South Korea Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Table 13 India Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product

Table 14 India Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Table 15 Rest Of Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product

Table 16 Rest Of Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Table 17 North America Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product

Table 18 North America Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Table 19 North America Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Country

Table 20 U.S. Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product

Table 21 U.S. Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Table 22 Canada Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product

Table 23 Canada Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Table 24 Mexico Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By Product

Table 25 Mexico Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, By End-Users

Continued……

