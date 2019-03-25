Cirrus Response announces new automation products that enhance engagement, customer experience and operation 24/7

On-the-fly translation, powerful Conversational AI and integration with WhatsApp empower businesses to expand into new markets

Cirrus Response aims to harness the latest technology, pushing the boundaries of the traditional contact centre, to develop usable and engaging solutions that delight customers and agents enjoy using” — Jason Roos, CEO, Cirrus Response

LONDON, UK, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call & Contact Centre Expo, ExCel, London,27 – 28 March 2019-03-14Stand No: 500 Cirrus Response , award-winning supplier of omni-channel cloud Contact Centre Solutions is showcasing three new and upgraded products at Call & Contact Centre Expo designed to automate, streamline and enhance the customer experience. The solutions on display include CirrusTranslate, an upgraded version of Cirrus Conversational AI (CAI) and integration with WhatsApp. All enable enterprise contact centres to better manage and filter calls to improve agent performance, and to provide a more engaging experience for the customer.Brand new for CCCExpo, CirrusTranslate provides the option for customers to select the language of their choice and hear on-the-fly translation which replicates having a human translator on the call. Software-based translation, available 24/7 with no need to book in advance, is more cost effective than having a team of human translators, and provides businesses the ideal way to expand into overseas markets while keeping costs low. The new service is launched with 15 languages initially, which include Russian, Japanese, Chinese Mandarin and a wide range of European languages. New languages can be added by arrangement.Cirrus CAI manages text-based conversations, whether on webchat, text, messenger or WhatsApp. A Digital Assistant, rather than a chatbot, Cirrus CAI automates straightforward customer service and sales conversations, freeing up agents to concentrate on more complex or emotional conversations. Unlike traditional chatbots, the service offered by Cirrus is delivered with a library of typical responses (if x then y), which significantly speeds up time to value as it removes the onerous task of mapping out all likely responses, and the continuous monitoring by a business analyst typically required for chatbots. Cirrus CAI is available with a range of personas, with a tone of voice developed for different vertical market sectors.Cirrus CAI enables contact centres to offer 24/7 support to customers, and can increase sales. In addition, Cirrus CAI can be used to filter calls, so that they are passed to the most appropriate agent, or team of agents for a more effective response.In keeping with Cirrus’ omni-channel pedigree, WhatsApp integration is now available, providing customers with even more channel choices.Jason Roos, CEO of Cirrus Response commented; “At Cirrus we are passionate about providing the very latest enabling technology to contact centres to help them better manage the customer experience, improve the working lives of their agents, increase productivity and, ultimately, build and expand their businesses. As an agile company we aim to harness the very latest technology, pushing the boundaries of the traditional contact centre, to develop usable and engaging solutions that delight customers and that agents enjoy using.”Jason Roos,CEO of Cirrus Response, will be presenting Familiarity breeds loyalty. A local language for a global business, at Call and Contact Centre Expo on the Wednesday 27 March 2019 at 11.45am.Glen Blow, Product Director at Cirrus Response, will be presenting The real-world benefits of artificial intelligence at Call and Contact Centre Expo on Thursday 28 March 2019 at 11.45am.



