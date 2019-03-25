Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Contract Catering Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025

The global Contract Catering market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Contract Catering market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Contract Catering in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Contract Catering in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Contract Catering market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Contract Catering market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Compass Group 
Sodexo 
Aramark 
Baxterstorey 
Elior Group 
Ch & Co Catering 
MITIE Catering Services 
Pasta Category

 

Market size by Product 
Food Service Contractors 
Caterers 
Market size by End User 
Business & Industry 
Education 
Hospital 
Senior Care 
Defence & Offshore 
Sports & Leisure

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Contract Catering Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Contract Catering Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Food Service Contractors 
1.4.3 Caterers 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Contract Catering Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Business & Industry 
1.5.3 Education 
1.5.4 Hospital 
1.5.5 Senior Care 
1.5.6 Defence & Offshore 
1.5.7 Sports & Leisure 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Contract Catering Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Contract Catering Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Contract Catering Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Contract Catering Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Contract Catering Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Contract Catering Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Compass Group 
11.1.1 Compass Group Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Compass Group Contract Catering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Compass Group Contract Catering Products Offered 
11.1.5 Compass Group Recent Development 
11.2 Sodexo 
11.2.1 Sodexo Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Sodexo Contract Catering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Sodexo Contract Catering Products Offered 
11.2.5 Sodexo Recent Development 
11.3 Aramark 
11.3.1 Aramark Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 Aramark Contract Catering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 Aramark Contract Catering Products Offered 
11.3.5 Aramark Recent Development 
11.4 Baxterstorey 
11.4.1 Baxterstorey Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Baxterstorey Contract Catering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Baxterstorey Contract Catering Products Offered 
11.4.5 Baxterstorey Recent Development 
11.5 Elior Group 
11.5.1 Elior Group Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Elior Group Contract Catering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Elior Group Contract Catering Products Offered 
11.5.5 Elior Group Recent Development 

