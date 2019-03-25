Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Artificial Intelligence Software System: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Artificial Intelligence Software System – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence Software System Market 2019  


Description: 


Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software system is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation. 
Artificial Intelligence Software System is mainly used for three applications: Voice Processing, 
Text Processing and Image Processing. And Text Processing was the most widely used area which took up about 49.74% of the global total in 2017. However, in the future, Image Processing will occupy more share. 
United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Software System in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%. 
USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence Software System; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India. 
IBM, Google, Megvii Technology, Wipro and Intel are the key suppliers in the global Artificial Intelligence Software System market. Top 5 took up about 59.46% of the global market in 2017. 
In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence Software System market size was 2650 million US$ and it is expected to reach 78000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 52.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Software System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Software System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Google 
Baidu 
IBM 
Microsoft 
SAP 
Intel 
Salesforce 
Brighterion 
KITT.AI 
IFlyTek 
Megvii Technology 
Albert Technologies 
H2O.ai 
Brainasoft 
Yseop 
Ipsoft 
NanoRep(LogMeIn) 
Ada Support 
Astute Solutions 
IDEAL.com 
Wipro

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3852936-global-artificial-intelligence-software-system-market-size-status

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-Premise 
Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into 
Voice Processing 
Text Processing 
Image Processing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence Software System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Artificial Intelligence Software System development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence Software System are as follows: 
History Year: 2014-2018 
Base Year: 2018 
Estimated Year: 2019 
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025 
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3852936-global-artificial-intelligence-software-system-market-size-status

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 On-Premise 
1.4.3 Cloud-based 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software System Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Voice Processing 
1.5.3 Text Processing 
1.5.4 Image Processing 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

……..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Google 
12.1.1 Google Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction 
12.1.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Google Recent Development 
12.2 Baidu 
12.2.1 Baidu Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction 
12.2.4 Baidu Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Baidu Recent Development 
12.3 IBM 
12.3.1 IBM Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction 
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development 
12.4 Microsoft 
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction 
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development 
12.5 SAP 
12.5.1 SAP Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction 
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development 
12.6 Intel 
12.6.1 Intel Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction 
12.6.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Intel Recent Development 
12.7 Salesforce 
12.7.1 Salesforce Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction 
12.7.4 Salesforce Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Salesforce Recent Development 
12.8 Brighterion 
12.8.1 Brighterion Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction 
12.8.4 Brighterion Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Brighterion Recent Development 
12.9 KITT.AI 
12.9.1 KITT.AI Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction 
12.9.4 KITT.AI Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 KITT.AI Recent Development 
12.10 IFlyTek 
12.10.1 IFlyTek Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction 
12.10.4 IFlyTek Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 IFlyTek Recent Development 
12.11 Megvii Technology 
12.12 Albert Technologies 
12.13 H2O.ai 
12.14 Brainasoft 
12.15 Yseop 
12.16 Ipsoft 
12.17 NanoRep(LogMeIn) 
12.18 Ada Support 
12.19 Astute Solutions 
12.20 IDEAL.com 
12.21 Wipro

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3852936

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Cosmetic Tubes: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
Cosmetic Glass Packaging Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024
Global Phytases Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
View All Stories From This Author