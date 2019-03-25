ICNPEA2019-Nursing Conference

Theme: To Achieve Better Care Standards and Applications for Patients, Families and Communities

ROME, WASHINGTON, ITLAY, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICNPEA2019, happening on October 21-22, 2019, Rome, Italy aims to find innovative synergies of knowledge in the field of nursing and utilize the valuable experience of professors, experts, academics and scientific institutions of the world in order to provide an ideal opportunity for information exchange. Since the theme ”To Achieve Better Care Standards and Applications for Patients, Families and Communities“ is a sensitive one at a global scale, much can be achieved via this event in terms of concrete action plans and strategies especially for countries in need.Prospective authors are invited to submit original research abstracts or full papers. All submissions are peer-reviewed; In addition, all the submitted full papers will be included in the conference proceedings. Those scholars interested in these fields but may not wish to present a paper can take part in this event as Delegates/Listener.Today, the field of nursing play a critical role in improving quality of life, looking at it from a multi-dimensional perspective.



